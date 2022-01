The losses to the transfer portal are seriously starting to pile up for the Auburn football program after a worst-case scenario ending to the 2021 season. Bo Nix was undoubtedly the biggest loss, with his decision to leave for the Oregon Ducks still hovering over the QB room like a black cloud. Tank Bigsby leaving would have been an unbelievable kill-shot to the Auburn family’s morale, but luckily he decided to stay and carry the Tigers offensively in their razor-thin loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

