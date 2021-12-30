A Brief Look at the Latest Sneaker Trends That Are Everywhere in 2022

In 2017, I made a conscious decision to stop wearing heels to work and, instead, wear sneakers. As a lawyer at an investment bank at the time, this was definitely a bold decision, but a short two years later, the bank decided to allow sneakers per company policy. As a result of my on-the-ground work fighting for cozy girls worldwide, I became an expert at diverting attention away from my dress-code violation by sticking to a handful of work-appropriate outfit combinations. There are a few things I've learned in the process: 1) As long as your outfit looks considered and put-together, no one will blink twice at your sneakers; 2) try to include at least one tailored element to the outfit, whether that be a blazer, tailored pants, or a button-down shirt; and 3) save the neon colorways for another time and place.
