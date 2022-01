Long before the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter began, comparisons were being drawn with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin just eight months earlier.In both cases, veteran white police officers killed Black men during deadly arrests in Minnesota.The arrests both began over minor incidents - a $20 counterfeit bill in one and expired licence plate tags and an air freshener in the other.George Floyd was killed by Chauvin’s knee and Daunte Wright was killed by Potter’s firearm.The two men’s deaths sparked protests across the state, the US and the globe calling for racial justice and an end to police...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO