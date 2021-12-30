Landing gear issue on plane backs up traffic at BZN

BELGRADE - A Cessna Citation plane landed with the nose gear up Wednesday night at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

Airport director Brian Sprenger told MTN’s Donna Kelley there were no injuries.

Crews were working to clear the main runway at 9 pm.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer also confirmed no injuries and no fire. The Sheriff said his deputies were called back off the emergency en route when the situation was under control.

MTN’s Ashley Washburn had first-hand knowledge of delays of up to two hours from incoming flights from as far away as the Chicago airport.