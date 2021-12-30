ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Novant Health launches digital care platform that uses AI and automated communications

By Lillian Johnson
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 4 days ago
Imagine if a patient could get all his or her health information...

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

How a leading AMC unleashed perioperative growth using AI & automation

Health systems struggle with scheduling operating room time efficiently. Surgeons are not motivated to release unused time early, leaving schedulers scrambling to fill last-minute openings to recoup revenue. As a result, a significant amount of OR time goes unused. During a Becker's Hospital Review webinar held in December and sponsored...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Shannon Health Deploys PeraHealth’s Latest Clinical Decision Support Platform and Launches “RI Triage” for Emergency Department Use

As a part of Shannon Health’s mission to continuously improve clinician support and provide exceptional care, the health system upgraded to the latest version of PeraHealth’s patient surveillance platform. A PeraHealth partner since 2012, Shannon Health went live with the Google Cloud-based version of the Rothman Index solution, which included full integration with their Epic EMR system.
HEALTH SERVICES
franchising.com

Zabka Implemented An Innovative Workai Internal Communication Platform

December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // The digital transformation is one of the pillars of development of the Zabka Group. The company successfully completes its successive stages, focusing on modern and innovative solutions aimed not only at its customers, but also at employees. To increase their engagement and improve the flow of information within the organization, the company implemented a cloud-based multi-channel Workai employee experience platform. The tool combines intranet, in-house knowledge, analytics, and employee social media functions. Deployed within just a few months, the solution is a commercially recognized product - one of the 10 best designed intranets in the world.
BUSINESS
osfhealthcare.org

Partnering to launch health care tech companies

When we launched the OSF Innovation Studio, the purpose was to rapidly advance innovative ideas from exploration to commercialization. And we are off to a great start. Our team has partnered with many Mission Partners to turn their ideas into solutions that have been deployed within OSF HealthCare and, in a few cases, sold to other organizations. What we’ve learned is that bringing ideas to market and launching new businesses to commercialize products and services takes time and resources that are in short supply.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Health Information#Ai#Novant Health Now
beckershospitalreview.com

HealthWorksAI launches healthcare data platform that uses xAI technology

HealthWorksAI, a leading healthcare analytics company, on Dec. 28 released the first healthcare data platform that collects and processes data using explainable AI technology. This second generation xAI program aims to provide scientists with a more efficient way of measuring plan features and beneficiary preference. The model is combined with...
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Children's Mercy Uses Big Data, Digital Innovation to Improve Diabetes Care

The Kansas City health system has launched an innovative alliance that uses predictive analytics and digital technology to create new care management programs for young adults living with diabetes. — Children's Mercy Kansas City has launched a new program that uses predictive analytics and digital health technologies to help young patients living with diabetes manage their health and address concerns before they become serious.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

Northwell Health Uses Digital Health to Address Medication Adherence

The New York Health system is launching a new project that will use tech-enabled prescription bottles and remote monitoring to address medication adherence in patients with high risk of cardiovascular disease and a low rate of following doctor's orders. Northwell Health is launching a clinical trial that will use tech-enabled prescription bottles to track medication adherence among members of New York’s Black community who are living with cardiovascular disease (CVD).
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

AI Diaper Care Solutions

The MECS AI diaper care solution was created to prevent elderly people from experiencing UTI, IAD and pressure ulcers with complex sensors and pattern learning algorithms. The system includes a wearable diaper sensor, a WiFi hub and a companion mobile app, all of which work together to improve an individual's health and comfort. Together, the smart diaper care system powered by artificial intelligence lets users track the diaper status of elderly patients, as well as their movements and position. This system boasts the ability to monitor temperature, humidity, touch and more to enhance the quality of life for elderly patients.
TECHNOLOGY
mhealthintelligence.com

NC Health System Launches New Digital Care Access Tools

The tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, will collectively be known as Novant Health Now and will provide users with real-time health information and clinical support. It is available on the health system's website. Through the virtual assistant, individuals can use voice or text to get answers in...
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Get Quality Mental Health Care at Home With These Top-Rated Online Therapy Platforms

Despite the greater access to mental healthcare and the growing destigmatization of seeking help for psychiatric disorders in our culture, finding a judgment-free therapist that you feel comfortable with is still an enduring challenge that many of us face. Whether you’re seeking cognitive behavioral therapy, help with addiction, or are just looking for someone to talk to during these unprecedented (and increasingly isolated) times, the advent of online therapy platforms has undoubtedly made it easier and, in many cases, more affordable to seek hassle-free mental health care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Memorial Health honored for communications

Memorial Health has been nationally recognized as a leader in creative and innovative internal communications. The five-hospital health care organization, which includes Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, was given a Best Crisis Management Award by Workplace from Meta during the platform’s 2021 Customer Success Awards program. The award went to the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
aithority.com

NICE Announces New AI-Powered Robotic Process Automation, Accelerating Organizations’ Digital-First CX Strategy

New capabilities allow organizations to boost ROI by reducing time to production and maximizing the value of automation across the business. NICE introduced new AI-powered capabilities that enable organizations to maximize the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for their business. Included in version 7.6, NICE RPA’s new capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate, and a complimentary resource center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources for sharing. In addition to reducing process analysis time and automating manual tasks, the innovative new capabilities also help organizations boost ROI and maximize the value of automation projects for the business.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Automation Anywhere buys FortressIQ for its AI-powered process discovery platform

Robotic process automation provider Automation Anywhere Inc. today announced that it’s acquiring FortressIQ Inc., an artificial intelligence startup backed by investors including Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp.’s M12 fund. The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. Robotic process automation, or RPA, software enables enterprises to automate repetitive...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Los Angeles AI Company Launches World’s First Posthumous Communications Service

YOV, Inc (You, Only Virtual), announced that it has launched its software as a subscription service, Vault—the world’s first subscription service that archives and analyzes communications for the purpose of posthumous communications. The Los Angeles-based Artificial Intelligence startup pioneering in afterlife communications has now made it possible for subscribers worldwide to maintain communication with a deceased loved one via a Virtual Persona (Versona).
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

GoSecure acquires Covail to enhance AI and automation of its platform

GoSecure, a provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced the acquisition of Covail. With cybersecurity alert fatigue affecting the personal life of over 70% of security professionals, throwing more people at the problem is not the answer. Combined with over 75% of enterprise systems having at least one unpatched vulnerability, cybersecurity professionals face overwhelming odds to stay ahead of attackers.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

AI allows automated scoring of psoriasis area, severity

(HealthDay)—Deep learning algorithms, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), can automatically and objectively perform image-based Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) scoring, according to a study published in the January issue of the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. Mirjam J. Schaap, M.D., from Radbound University...
HEALTH
