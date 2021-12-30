ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Vardy out for up to four weeks as Leicester’s injury problems mount

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Leicester’s injury problems continue to worsen after striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

The former England international, 35 next month, had complained of an issue in the Carabao Cup defeat at Anfield last week, was rested for the Boxing Day trip to Manchester City but played and then sustained the injury in Tuesday’s win at home to Liverpool.

Playmaker James Maddison is fit after he came off against Jurgen Klopp’s side but with Patson Daka also injured – forcing him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations – it leaves manager Brendan Rodgers with just Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez as options up front.

That is in addition to at least seven other players still currently sidelined.

“Jamie will be out. It could be the next three to four weeks,” said Rodgers.

“It’s a hamstring. He could soldier on, which is what he wanted to do, but the scan has shown up as that.”

Rodgers felt the packed festive schedule and the extra demands placed on players due to Covid had played a significant part in Vardy’s injury.

“I think the fatigue element in that combination of games has probably led to it,” he added.

“The players are not robots. People think because they are paid a lot of money they should turn out and play every single day of the week and that’s not the case.

“He felt it in the cup game at Liverpool, where the last half-hour it was hindering his performance.

“We didn’t involve him at the weekend to give him maximum rest – even though he was on the bench he wasn’t able to play – and the other night he just felt it towards the end of the game.

“It’s the combination of games we have had and the recovery time has made it difficult for him.”

Daka was already out, having limped off at Anfield with a hamstring problem, but the extent of the issue means the Zambia international will not be joining up with his country after this weekend’s Premier League matches.

“Patson will not be going. He’s not fit. He will stay and hopefully within the next two to three weeks will be back again,” said Rodgers.

NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea vs Liverpool after testing positive for Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester injury updates: Justin, Fofana and Bertrand

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has provided updates on the side’s current injury situation as the Foxes prepare to begin their FA Cup defence against Watford on Saturday. With the Foxes assembling makeshift defences on a weekly basis, the returns of James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

Gary Neville’s unorthodox reactions to key moments again caught the ear of Sky Sports viewers during Chelsea’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.The former Manchester United and England full-back has developed a reputation for providing some of football’s biggest moments with a peculiar soundtrack.Neville famously underscored Fernando Torres’ Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona in 2012 with a particularly memorable scream of shock and delight.And the 46-year-old’s had cause to wail twice more as Chelsea fought back to level proceedings at Stamford Bridge.Displaying his full vocal range in a first-half display of impressive phonation, Neville first releasing an elongated moan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
