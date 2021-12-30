ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bart Scott is very, very upset that Joe Burrow trounced his Ravens twice

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for a franchise-record 525 yards in the Week 16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, completing a season sweep that saw him beat an opponent twice so soundly in one season that it made NFL history.

After, Burrow and other Bengals said they weren’t sorry for running up the score.

And Bart Scott is very upset about it.

Scott who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 and hasn’t played for the Ravens since 2008, is now an analyst for ESPN’s “Get Up” and just had a heated exchange with other entertainers while discussing Burrow.

To sum it up, Bart says the Ravens will be seeking revenge on Burrow. Interestingly, his take included words like “killers” and “red dots” and “headhunters” when talking about what the Baltimore defense will want to do to Burrow.

“The last thing you want to do is poke the bear…you won a lifetime a** kicking from the Baltimore Ravens…our rival is the Pittsburgh Steelers…it’s called red dot. Every former Raven understands what red dot means.”

In other words, Scott is coping publicly with the fact his Ravens got beat up twice, along with some flirtations with some irresponsible talk to boot.

Luckily, Burrow and Co. will probably laugh it off just like Bart’s co-hosts did.

Nancy Clifton
4d ago

Let's look at the 2000 game score 37 -0. Ravens over the Bengals. Get your info right. By the way, the Ravens almost always beat up on our quarterbacks over the years. you shouldn't be inciting bad behavior.

