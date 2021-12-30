ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Three found at Pennsylvania home died of COVID-19, says coroner

By Alexis Loya, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV8aJ_0dZ8c22V00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – Three people found dead at a Pennsylvania home in late October appeared to have died from COVID-19, according to the coroner.

Authorities were called to a home in Conemaugh Township, about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found three people dead in different areas of the property.

  • Ruth Kinsey, 68, found in the kitchen
  • Richard Kinsey, 70, found in the living room
  • Donald Kinsey, 62, was found in a camper in a barn on the property

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees released the autopsy results Wednesday citing their causes of death as COVID-19 following toxicology and micrology tests.

Lebanon County Commissioner dies of COVID-19 complications

The three — who were siblings, Lees tells the Associated Press — had passed away five days before being found, the coroner reports. In October, he reported that the autopsies showed no outward or inward signs of trauma.

As of December 29, the state of Pennsylvania has reported over 36,500 COVID-related deaths, according to the Department of Health .

Comments / 38

blackjesus2020
4d ago

the fact that they didn't report if they were unvaccinated makes me believe they were vaccinated. strange how it kills 3 people on the same day roughly at the same time tho

Reply(14)
28
Whitemanfirst
4d ago

Sounds more like carbon monoxide poisoning.

Reply(1)
20
abc27 News

One injured after fiery crash in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash occurred in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan 2. The crash occurred on US 222 South, just north of the Ephrata US 322 exit. According to Ephrata police, a small Toyota sedan was traveling on US 222. It left […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

UPMC Harrisburg welcomes the first baby of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022. Said Neiriel Santana Cedeno was born to Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno from Harrisburg on Jan. 1 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Said weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and is 21 inches long. Mother and son are happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg laundromat holds giveaway for the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg laundromat is giving back to the community to start off the new year. Fox’s Wash and Go teamed up with Christian Churches United to hold a giveaway for the homeless. They were able to get necessities like food, personal hygiene products, and clothes. They were also able to do […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

One injured in Ephrata after late night crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County during the overnight hours of Jan. 1. According to a report from Ephrata Police, the accident took place just after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1. when a 17-year-old driver of a black Volkswagen sedan crashed into a parked car owned […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
