Dayton, OH

Dayton and Montgomery Co. Public Health to host vaccine clinics in January

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the beginning of January.

Ohio National Guard members to assist Miami Valley Hospital

Public Health said there will be vaccinations available for individuals 12 years of age and older. They will be offering first, second and immunocompromised or booster doses. Each of these clinics is by appointment only.

There will be a clinic on Wed., Jan. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 East Fifth St. To register for this clinic, click here .

The second clinic will be on Thurs., Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sinclair in Centerville at 5800 Clyo Rd. To register for this clinic, click here .

The third clinic will be on Sat., Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SugarCreek Packing on 900 North Gettysburg Ave. To register for this clinic, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

