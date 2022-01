Garmin has launched new smartwatches – with a host of new, non-fitness features.The company is best known for its sporty, activity-focused watches, which include GPS mapping and other tools for tracking runs, cycling and other exercise.But in recent years it has looked to expand further into the more casual market opened up by wearables such as the Apple Watch, with watches that are intended to be worn all of the time.Both of the new watches – the Vevomove Sport and Venu 2 Plus – include activity tracking tools. But they look more like traditional watches and include other features to be used...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO