Regulators OK new plan for tearing down wind turbines

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday that the Public Service Commission voted 2-1 to approve a new plan to remove 61 turbines on the North Dakota side of the Tatanka Wind Farm.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As New Jersey races to grab the leading role in offshore wind energy projects on the U.S. East Coast, a commonly heard criticism is that people don’t want to see the structures on the horizon when they’re at the beach. On Wednesday,...
MARTINSBURG — The last north country wind farm to be reviewed through a local planning process with limited state input, Avangrid Renewable’s Roaring Brook Wind Farm in the town of Martinsburg, became fully operational in October, according to an announcement by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Wednesday, 14 years after the site was proposed.
Last Friday, 710 workers lost their jobs at TPI Composites in Newton, Iowa. The company will cease wind turbine production, according to KCCI-TV. TPI was the largest employer in the county. Now, only 50 workers will stay on for field service operations. The company announced the cuts back in October,...
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced he has asked the New Jersey legislature and assembly to extend his emergency COVID-19 powers. Murphy also announced that children in public schools will remain masked up for the foreseeable future, regardless of their vaccination status or natural immunity status.
We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
Marijuana reform in Missouri has been a hotly contested topic since at least 2016, as thousands of entrepreneurs and commercial entities have competed for access to commercial licensing. In 2018, the New Approach Missouri campaign won the support of 66% of Missouri voters to put a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution. In 2020, […]
Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
Eight COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday. The statewide total is now 2494. Active cases in Brookings County increase by 18 to 297. Twenty-five new cases reported Monday, raising the total to 5803. Recovered cases are at 5465. There have been 41 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
Want to see your own buck story on Outdoor Life? Share it with us by emailing letters@outdoorlife.com for a chance to be featured. Public land in New Hampshire, with its thick timber and rugged mountains, is not easy to deer hunt. But Jeremy Martinson hunted a favorite public-land spot and learned more season after season until he found the perfect area.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in more than a year. State health officials reported 8,323 active cases on Thursday, the most since Dec. 21, 2020, when the state had 8,373 active cases. That was the last time the state had seen more than 8,000 active cases until Thursday.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — It’s budget time in Pierre. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations plans to start a series of four hearings on the state budget this week. The committee plans to meet with the state Department of Human Services on Tuesday, the Board of Regents...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has granted a three-month extension to a commission tasked with recommending changes to the state’s child support payment laws. The Child Support Commission faced a deadline to issue a report to the governor and Legislature by the end...
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 36,266 COVID-19 cases have been reported […]
BOSTON (CBS) — Air travel during the pandemic is hard enough with long lines and masked flights. Then throw in the surge of Omicron cases, and you’ll find frustrated travelers everywhere you turn at Logan Airport.
“Our flight has been delayed twice,” said Addie Green of Vermont, who was trying to get to Mexico for her sister’s wedding.
Connor Eubanks was waiting for a ride home after his flight to Kansas City was canceled.
“I had to drive over for like two hours. Now I’m waiting for my stepdad to come pick me up again,” he said.
“Airline travelers in this country basically have...
United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to get a better idea of how much the coronavirus is spreading through communities and what might be in store for health care systems. Experts say wastewater...
In an announcement issued in late December, and reported by CNBC last Friday, electric vehicle and solar roof manufacturer Tesla has asked employees to fight a new California proposal that could make...
The Montana Public Service Commission is launching an investigation into CenturyLink Communication’s “legacy infrastructure” because customers in rural areas continue to report telephone problems including the inability to reach 911. “If we don’t have correctly working 911, people’s lives are at risk,” said Commissioner Randy Pinocci at a PSC meeting last month. “I can’t make […]
