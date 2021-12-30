ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona cities rank among best areas to buy rental property, report says

By Plafedie Ifasso and Greg Barr, Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix metro is one of the best areas in the U.S. to invest in rental property, a new report shows. The study conducted by Stessa identified the best areas to buy rental...

azbigmedia.com

Is a housing market crash on the way in 2022?

Last year was anything but normal — especially in Arizona’s residential real estate market. Median sale prices rose in Phoenix from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October, a 24.4% increase, according to real estate website Redfin. Houses listed for sale saw fierce bidding wars with buyers willing to contort themselves to meet sellers’ demands, which include such concessions as renting the home back to the sellers for a period while they found a new house to purchase. Can this continue, or is there a potential housing market crash on the way in 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

National company to acquire Arizona cannabis operator

A Massachusetts company is increasing its retail footprint in the Grand Canyon State with the acquisition of Arizona-based Bloom Dispensaries. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bloom for about $211 million in cash in a deal that is expected to close in January.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

20 applicants competed for each Phoenix apartment in 2021

2021 was a highly competitive year for renters in many areas as they faced a perfect storm: high demand, low Phoenix apartment availability and applicants with top-notch credit scores. In the most extreme situations, occupancy rates bounced to 98%, while more than 35 renters competed nationally for a vacant apartment, which got occupied in just two weeks, according to RentCafe’s Year End Report.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Denver

Experts: Denver Housing Market Expected To ‘Slow Down’ In 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – The real estate market in Denver was hot in 2021. However, Realtor.com is predicting a cooldown could be on the way for the Denver real estate market. “For 2021, the market was absolutely out of control,” said Marion Shelton, who’s been broker in Denver for six years. “Then it started to settle down a little bit say around August, where we still were getting multiple offers on homes, but it wasn’t 30 or 40 offers at a time.” (credit: CBS) Denver was ranked 9th on their list of top housing markets positioned for growth in 2021. Now, Denver has dropped to...
DENVER, CO
hot969boston.com

Worcester Ranked Among Top 20 U.S. Cities Most Stressed Out by Their Families

WalletHub recently did a study on the Most & Least Stressed Cities in America… and Worcester made the top 20 list for cities who are most stressed out by their families. Worcester, the first city from Massachusetts to make the list, ranked #78 overall on the most stressed list. BUT – it ranked #16 for the cities who are most stressed out by their families. It also came in at #86 for work stress, #116 for health and safety stress, and #131 for financial stress. Boston is the only other city in Massachusetts to make the list, coming in at #134 overall.
WORCESTER, MA
ABC 15 News

Arizona minimum wage going up to $12.80 an hour on Jan. 1

PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is set to increase from $12.15 an hour to $12.80 an hour on January 1 under a law approved by the state’s voters in 2016. This year’s increase is the second since the phased-in wage increases hit $12 an hour and automatic increases based on cost of living increases kicked in.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Home price growth slowed slightly, but Phoenix metro still tops nation

PHOENIX — For the 29th consecutive month, Phoenix was the top metro in the nation for home price growth in October, followed by Tampa and Miami, according to data released by S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Phoenix reported 32.3% growth year-over-year in the 12-month period that ended in October 2021....
PHOENIX, AZ
WBRE

Pocono housing market rising, what future home-buyers should do now

POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. home prices surged by more than 18% in October according to a home price index released Tuesday. “I think in June of 2020 the whole market pretty much exploded,” said Diane Edwards, real estate salesperson at RE/Max of the Poconos. Going back in time to the peak pandemic in June […]
REAL ESTATE

