ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone is eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqXNT_0dZ8azWL00
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the brand's newest devices and it's available for a big discount through electronics trade-ins. Samsung/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2021 may be coming to a close, but the best deals of the year are still here to take you into 2022 without breaking the bank. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone for 2022 but don't want to start the new year with a light wallet, Samsung is offering a major discount on its latest device: the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone .

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The brand is currently offering the 5G device for as low as $749.99—that's 58% off its standard price of $1,799.99. The price cut only applies to those who trade in their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. If you have other devices you're willing to trade in, you can still get a discount on the Fold3. Trading in the Galaxy S21+ smartphone gets you $700 off the Fold3, while the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has a trade-in value of $350. The devices don't even have to be exclusively Samsung products: Apple's iPhone 12 can be traded in for $650 off the Fold3 while the Apple Watch 3 earns you $40 off your purchase for the Samsung phone.

Are stores closed New Year's Eve?: No, but hours are limited

All you have to do is go on the Fold3's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is eligible for the trade-in credit. Once you confirm that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens, and is factory reset, you can submit your order for the Fold3. Once you receive the new phone, you have 15 days to send in your promised trade-in device to Samsung. The company says it will provide customers a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozNBV_0dZ8azWL00
You can fold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to attend a video meeting and take notes at the same time. Mike Snider, USA TODAY

Samsung boasted about the Fold3's 7.6-inch fold-out display meant for better multitasking and easier reading on the go. When the screen is opened, its Flex Mode feature splits the screen into two halves so you can be present for a video call on one half-screen and take notes on the other screen using the Samsung S Pen ($99.99). Samsung also says it's water-resistant and is less scratchable than the prior Fold models.

If you've been waiting on a deal on the Galaxy Z Fold3, head over to the Samsung website and save.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone from $749.99 with eligible trade-in (save $153 to $1,050).

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone is eye-catching, powerful and on sale today

Comments / 1

Related
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Flipboard#Smart Phone#Ios#Reviewed#The Apple Watch 3#Smartwatch
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mspoweruser.com

Here is what the Samsung Galaxy S22 will look like when it goes on sale

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 on the 8th February 2022 and, and as usual, there have been constant leaks about the device range. The latest has been an official wallpaper for the handset leaked by Korean publication IT Material, which will likely be showing up in marketing shots.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung’s Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV gaming monitors and more are on sale

We have found more great deals over at Amazon.com, where you can currently pick up a new 85-inch Samsung Galaxy Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $2,698. This will get you a new 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TVH with Alexa Built-in, and a $400 credit with you enter promo code 5P9VVYGVL299 at checkout. This won’t get you instant savings, but it will save you big bucks for future purchases.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal: Save over $1,000 on Samsung's foldable today only

If you're in the market for a new smart phone, listen up. This week, Samsung is rolling out great deals every day on some of its most popular products, and to kick it off, it's offering huge savings on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 3. The 256GB model usually lists for $1,800, and right now, for everyone, that has been cut down by $150, no strings attached. The biggest savings, however, come with an eligible trade-in. When you trade in up to two devices, either a phone, tablet or smart watch, you'll receive up to $900 in credit toward a new Z Fold 3.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, COVID-19 tests, more

We hope everyone out there had a great Christmas if you celebrate it. We also hope you all stayed as safe as possible. Unfortunately, all those gatherings during the times we live in can only mean one thing. Lots of people are going to need COVID-19 tests in the coming days, yet at-home test kits are still impossible to find in stores across most of the country. Lucky for you, BGR Deals is here to help! Shocking though it may be, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Galaxy S21 FE leaks its final secrets

Although its existence was at one point in severe doubt, the Galaxy S21 FE also turned out to be one of Samsung’s worst-kept secrets. Perhaps it wasn’t that intent on keeping the cat in the bag, considering it isn’t exactly its flagship product. The phone is still interesting to some extent, just to see how well this very late phone … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

335K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy