Ready to exercise more in the new year? Here are 6 recommendations

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZieH_0dZ8axkt00

How to work out more in 2022

Is exercising more one of your New Year’s resolutions? There’s no need to wait until 2022 to start a new fitness journey. If you invest in exercise gear now, you can hit the ground running by January 1, perhaps in more than one way.

Once you set your fitness goals for 2022, take a good look at the market to see which products can maximize results or keep you on a sustainable path. Besides getting new athletic apparel and sneakers, you may find it’s worthwhile to invest in free weights or fitness trackers. And if tempted to buy a high-priced cardio machine, like a NordicTrack, it might be within your budget if you opt for a payment plan .

How to exercise more in 2022

Why you should exercise more

There are countless benefits of being more active, and it’s not just a matter of losing weight or bulking up.

Studies have shown that boosting activity levels may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, improve cognitive function and strengthen muscles and bones. Older adults who stay active improve coordination and balance enough to minimize the risks of falls. Individuals of all ages and fitness levels often report they sleep better when they’re more active during the day, as well.

Tips for getting more active

If you’d like to exercise more but aren’t sure where to begin, there are a few ways you can get moving.

  • Many people embark on their fitness journeys in gyms. Besides full access to a broad range of weights, machines and equipment, some gyms now offer in-person and virtual group fitness classes.
  • Adults ages 65 and over may be eligible for SilverSneakers , a nationwide program that offers free access to gyms, fitness centers and classes.
  • Staying active and sticking to fitness goals often boils down to finding exercises or activities you like. Some people love the high intensity of kickboxing or Zumba classes, whereas others prefer low-impact cardio like Pilates, golf or Tai Chi.
  • Those with sedentary jobs can benefit from using standing, treadmill or cycling desks. Some professionals cycle or walk to work when possible, while others use their lunch breaks to take short walks.
  • Besides researching fitness and exercise, brush up on nutritional basics and healthy recipes. Depending on the new activities, you may need to increase calories and adjust macronutrients to support higher activity levels.
  • A large part of getting more active is making time for exercise. Streamline your weekly schedule and block time for workouts, whether it’s 20 minutes of weightlifting or a 45-minute jog.
  • Quality sneakers are an essential investment for anyone getting more active. Not only are they comfortable and supportive, but the right pair of sneakers may also minimize the potential for foot and ankle injuries.

Do I need to spend a lot of money to get active?

While you can easily spend thousands of dollars on high-priced exercise machines, personal trainers and expensive gym memberships, it’s unnecessary to be active. It doesn’t cost anything to walk, jog or do bodyweight exercises at home.

However, if you do have a budget, there’s fitness gear available at every price point. Basic accessories like yoga mats or resistance bands cost $30 and below. Entry-level weight sets and kettlebells cost $40-$150, whereas better-quality pieces run $250-$500. Exercise machines and home gyms start at around $500 and run as high as $3,000.

Get fit in the new year with these 6 products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k60Tg_0dZ8axkt00

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill

This top-of-the-line treadmill offers immersive running and walking experiences with a 14-inch HD touchscreen and access to iFit, which offers live and on-demand workouts.

Sold by NordicTrack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jY7O0_0dZ8axkt00

Fitbit Charge 5

The brand-new health and fitness tracker helps you stay on top of fitness goals by logging steps, pace, heart rate and activity level. It has a built-in GPS that comes in handy during outdoor workouts.

Sold by Amazon , Dick's Sporting Goods and Kohl's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vl3jX_0dZ8axkt00

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

This compact Bowflex dumbbell set is an affordable, space-savvy alternative to weight racks. The convenient dial system lets users adjust their weight between 5 and 52.5 pounds.

Sold by Dick's Sporting Goods and Bowflex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gazt_0dZ8axkt00

BOSU Pro Balance Trainer Stability Ball/Board

Enjoy ab-blasting workouts and balance exercises with this stability ball. The versatile device can take workouts to the next level or you can use it for modified exercises, like crunches.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z259M_0dZ8axkt00

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer

The popular TRX training system is now available in an affordable home kit and comes with free 90-day access to on-demand classes. You can set up suspension accessories indoors or outdoors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OBNo_0dZ8axkt00

Schwinn Men’s GTX 3 Hybrid Bike

Add biking to your exercise regimen with this Schwinn bike, whose versatile design is perfect for casual riding or local commuting. It has a lightweight aluminum frame and offers easy maneuverability.

Sold by Dick's Sporting Goods

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

