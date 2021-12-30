ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor objects to release of two Valley murderers

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that it is objecting to the release of two Valley murderers.

Shawn Greene is scheduled for a parole hearing in January 2022. Green was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the April 1999 shooting death of Daniel Wilkerson.

Investigators say Wilkerson was the ex-boyfriend of Greene’s girlfriend and that Wilkerson was shot at her house.

Prosecutors are also objecting to the release of Harold Agee, who is also scheduled for a parole hearing in January.

Agee is serving a life sentence for the May 1994 shooting death of James Crafter, Jr.

Investigators say Crafter was abducted at gunpoint and shot at a house on Ash street. He was shot 29 times.

