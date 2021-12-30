Prosecutor objects to release of two Valley murderers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that it is objecting to the release of two Valley murderers.
Shawn Greene is scheduled for a parole hearing in January 2022. Green was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the April 1999 shooting death of Daniel Wilkerson.2 Valley restaurants temporarily close for NYE
Investigators say Wilkerson was the ex-boyfriend of Greene’s girlfriend and that Wilkerson was shot at her house.
Prosecutors are also objecting to the release of Harold Agee, who is also scheduled for a parole hearing in January.
Agee is serving a life sentence for the May 1994 shooting death of James Crafter, Jr.
Investigators say Crafter was abducted at gunpoint and shot at a house on Ash street. He was shot 29 times.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 4