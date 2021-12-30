ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

By Bryan Rolli
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road....

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

antiMUSIC

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 21 story from September 2021 when he announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates. The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Don't Expect Alex Van Halen To Join David Lee Roth's Retirement Party

Alex Van Halen will probably not join his longtime bandmate onstage in Las Vegas this winter for what David Lee Roth says will be his final run of concerts. Diamond Dave has suggested recently that he and his longtime Van Halen drummer Alex speak regularly and "laugh like pirates" when they do, but Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang doesn't think that friendship will amount to a reunion between the pair.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

David Lee Roth’s First Two Farewell Shows Canceled

David Lee Roth’s scheduled performances in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have been canceled, reportedly due to COVID-related concerns. Las Vegas television station KTNV noted they were sent a press release stating the following: “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

David Lee Roth cancels remaining Las Vegas show dates amid coronavirus concerns: 'It's not about me anymore'

David Lee Roth has canceled the remaining shows he was scheduled to play at the House of Blues in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The Van Halen frontman, 67, had previously postponed shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and was to play a total of nine shows as he bid farewell to his career as a rock and roll stage performer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
940wfaw.com

David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth has canceled his entire Las Vegas residency. The run, which was supposed to signal the Van Halen frontman's live swansong, was set to play Las Vegas' House of Blues on New Year's Eve (December 31st), followed by 2022 performances on January 1st, 5th, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd — the last seven of which have been scratched.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Community Policy