ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers look to continue ascent vs. Sharks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfaSH_0dZ8aKlu00

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t let the NHL’s break in the schedule halt their most successful stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have a shot to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.

Amid a six-game point streak, the visiting Flyers will aim for their third straight victory on Thursday night against the Sharks.

The league stoppage couldn’t have come at a worse time for Philadelphia, which was 4-0-1 in its past five games — following an 0-8-2 rut — when its season was paused. However, even with key contributors Derick Brassard, Scott Laughton and Carter Hart in COVID-19 protocol, the Flyers returned to action Wednesday and rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory at Seattle.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, including the tying goal with 5:13 left in regulation, and defenseman Ivan Provorov recorded the winner 2:14 into overtime.

“Not too bad for the first game after a break; hopefully we can build (on it),” Provorov said on the Flyers’ television broadcast.

Philadelphia has 24 goals over the past six games, with van Riemsdyk scoring five times during that stretch. Captain Claude Giroux, who recorded his 600th assist Wednesday, has five points over that span.

Martin Jones made 34 saves for the Flyers on Wednesday to extend his winning streak to three games. It’s possible he’ll face his former team in this back-to-back scenario with Hart unlikely to see action.

Philadelphia elevated Felix Sandstrom from its taxi squad to the active roster, but the 24-year-old has never played in an NHL contest.

However, Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he’s “very confident and comfortable playing Felix.”

Jones, meanwhile, could face San Jose for the first time since leaving the club with which he played for six seasons, winning 170 games while posting a 2.66 goals-against average.

The Sharks returned to action Tuesday — 12 days in between games — and pulled out a wild 8-7 home shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Tomas Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal while Timo Meier and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist for San Jose, which squandered a late two-goal lead, only to prevail in the end.

“It was almost like pond hockey,” said Hertl, who has seven goals and three assists during a season-high seven-game point streak. “We got two points, but we got lucky. We can’t play like that.”

The Sharks are just 3-5-0 since winning three straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 2. They’ve also allowed 30 goals over their past seven contests.

San Jose’s James Reimer entered Tuesday’s contest with a 1.99 goals-against average, but that increased to 2.29 after he matched a career high with seven goals allowed. He has a 6-4-3 record with a 2.50 GAA in 14 career appearances (11 starts) against the Flyers.

Teammate Adin Hill, meanwhile, has yielded 15 goals while losing three of his past four starts.

While Philadelphia has lost its past two visits to San Jose, it posted a 4-2 win in its most recent meeting with the Sharks. Hayes had two goals and an assist in that contest on Feb. 25, 2020.

Meier, who has a goal in back-to-back games, totaled five in San Jose’s past two home games vs. Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers kick off the New Year looking for a win in Los Angeles

Happy New Year folks! Hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday, and that you're looking to kick off the new year with a bit more Flyers After Dark. Let’s get weird. The Flyers are back at it again tonight against the Kings, and this should be an interesting one. The Flyers are coming off a back-to-back against the Kraken and the Sharks, where they came away with an overtime win and an overtime loss, respectively, and those games were both a little weird. The Flyers put up an absolutely brutal defensive effort against the Kraken, but were still able to hold on long enough to make it to overtime and come away with that win, and then while they did make some improvements in the Sharks game, there was still some messiness coming through. We’re not expecting perfection in this one, but we’re hoping to see them take at least another step in the right direction.
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Look to Dethrone the Kings on New Years Day

Since returning from the very minor COVID pause, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-0-1, picking up points in both games against the Western Conference. With two games remaining on their road trip, Philly needs to keep this momentum rolling, especially with a chance to sneak into a very early Wild Card spot in January.
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Look to Extend Point Streak by Checkmating Kings

The Flyers escaped their meeting with the Sharks with a point and will look to continue the point streak against the Los Angeles Kings, who they will meet for the first time this season. While the Flyers have managed to swipe three out of four points thus far on the west coast swing, the team has not been convincing and should feel fortunate to have done so. The statistics are not pretty, as they have been outshot 57 – 35 so far. With a day’s rest and further acclimation to the west coast, there is reason to believe that the Flyers will put out a strong effort against the Kings.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Derick Brassard
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
James Van Riemsdyk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#The Philadelphia Inquirer
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch

The Kings host Philadelphia to kick off the 2022 portion of their schedule!. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Flyers. Team Records:. Flyers:...
NHL
East Bay Times

Sharks’ Boughner looks at shaking up defense after blowout loss to Penguins

Bob Boughner and the Sharks on Monday sifted through the wreckage of their dreadful start the day before against the Pittsburgh Penguins, going through an uneasy video session before holding a no-nonsense practice at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. “I had a heart-to-heart with the guys,” Boughner said. “It wasn’t...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy