Big Ben: Monday vs. Browns likely last game at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns likely will be his final one at Heinz Field.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” Roethlisberger said Thursday. “But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is — I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way, this could be it.”

Earlier this week, coach Mike Tomlin said he wasn’t interested in addressing the potential of Monday’s tilt serving as the final home game for Roethlisberger.

“I don’t know that it is going to impact anything relative to what we are intending to do or what he might intend to do,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger, who turns 40 in March, moved into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list on Dec. 19.

Roethlisberger has played his entire 18-year career in Pittsburgh, and he owns most of the franchise’s passing records, including completions (5,386), yards (63,721) and touchdowns (416).

The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion has had one of his least productive seasons as a pro in 2021, throwing for 3,373 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

–Field Level Media

