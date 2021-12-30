ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild sign Dean Evason, coaching staff to contract extensions

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdVLg_0dZ8a7Ni00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLnuN_0dZ8a7Ni00

The Minnesota Wild signed head coach Dean Evason and his entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions on Thursday.

Assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb also signed extensions.

Specific terms of the deals were not disclosed by the Wild.

Evason, 57, was named Minnesota’s interim coach on Feb. 14, 2020. He replaced Bruce Boudreau after having served as an assistant since June 6, 2018.

Evason was appointed as the Wild’s full-time coach in July 2020. He sports a 62-29-7 record in 98 games with Minnesota.

Evason was named a finalist for the 2021 Jack Adams Award, presented annually to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.

Prior to joining Minnesota, Evason posted a 242-161-53 record in six seasons (2012-18) as coach of Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. Before that, he spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Washington Capitals (2005-12).

Evason was selected by the Capitals in the fifth round of the 1982 NHL Draft. He collected 372 points (139 goals, 233 assists) in 803 games over 13 NHL seasons with the Capitals, Hartford Whalers, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Darby Hendrickson
Person
Bob Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Minnesota Wild#The Washington Capitals#Hartford Whalers#Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy