BUFFALO, N.Y. — Street closures for the New Year's Eve ball drop at The Electric Tower were announced by the City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works on Thursday. “I ask Buffalo residents, downtown workers and visitors to take note of the schedule of street closures which will take place, starting early tomorrow morning, Friday, December 31, ahead of the in-person New Year’s Eve festivities, which will culminate with the Ball Drop and fireworks display,” said Michael J. Finn, P.E., commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO