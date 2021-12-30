ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Michael Carter Continues to Show Why He's a 'Special Talent'

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2CEJ_0dZ8ZCk300

Returning from an ankle injury in Week 15, Jets running back Michael Carter had one of the quietest performances of his entire rookie season.

Carter was held by the Dolphins to just 18 rushing yards on eight carries, his lowest output on the ground since his professional debut back in Week 1.

That one discouraging afternoon at the office didn't mean the fourth-rounder was going to fade into irrelevance as the regular season came to a close, though.

Against the Jaguars on Sunday, one week after being held down by Miami, Carter erupted for 118 rushing yards on 16 carries, eclipsing 100 yards on the ground for the first time in his career.

In fact, Carter's career day featured the fifth-most rushing yards by a rookie in Jets franchise history.

Carter's explosion, along with a historic day on the ground from quarterback Zach Wilson, resulted in 273 total rushing yards for those in green and white, the most by any team in a single game across the NFL this season.

"It was awesome," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "Michael Carter, I mean he’s such a special talent. The first tackler never brings him down. If the O-line blocks it for five, he’s finding a way to get eight, nine, and 10."

Carter had six runs of eight-plus yards in the 26-21 win over Jacksonville. He capped off the best performance of his rookie year with a 38-yard burst right up the gut, helping New York eat some valuable time off the clock before a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Carter gave a special shout-out to New York's offensive line, saying they played a pivotal role in the Jets' overpowering performance.

"They were just moving people out of the way," he said. "Between the offensive line and the receivers blocking, we didn't really have to do all that much. We just had to make our guys miss at the second level."

As Saleh alluded to, Carter has flexed his elite ability to make defenders miss this season, constantly eluding defenders when out in space or making something out of nothing, avoiding losses deep behind the line of scrimmage. Mix that ability to break tackles with his speed and toughness and there's a reason why Carter is leading the Jets with 882 yards from scrimmage this season.

"His work ethic every day, coming into the building, it's an A-plus," veteran tackle Morgan Moses said on Wednesday. "He just wants to get better, he's a player that wants to win. Nobody doubts his toughness, his running ability, you see it on Sundays, his low center of gravity, his change in direction. All those things that you want as a running back, he has."

Carter and the Jets won't run for 273 yards every week, but in a rebuilding year—and the first season with Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in Florham Park—Carter's flashes are incredibly promising. It's early, but it looks like this North Carolina product was an absolute steal, coming off the board 107th overall this past spring.

With Carter, quarterback Zach Wilson and wideout Elijah Moore, this 2021 NFL draft class has produced a trio of playmakers for the Jets that are poised to play an integral role in leading this team back to postseason contention.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jets' Michael Carter Leaves Game, Evaluated For Concussion

Jets rookie running back Michael Carter has left Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. Carter has been absolutely spectacular this season, leading the team with 566 rushing yards and 882 total yards from scrimmage entering...
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh Provides an Update on Michael Carter's Concussion

Michael Carter's rookie season isn't over just yet. The running back exited the Jets' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday in the first half, missing the remainder of the game while getting evaluated for a concussion. Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday afternoon that Carter is in concussion...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
The Spun

Washington Announces Ricky Seals-Jones Injury Update

There was a rather scary moment in the first half of today’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team when Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones ran into a cameraman. Seals-Jones collided with a cameraperson on an incomplete pass in the redzone. Unfortunately, both Seals-Jones and the cameraperson...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Details of Antonio Brown meltdown keep getting more bizarre [Updated]

Antonio Brown leaving the sidelines and quitting the Buccaneers midgame was strange enough, but the details thereafter are even weirder. Just when you think Antonio Brown, he of a helmet-related drama, frostbitten feet, fake vaccine card and much more infamy, couldn’t do anything else to surprise you, he somehow found a way — perhaps the worst possible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emotional Lane Kiffin discusses Matt Corral's injury, impact on Ole Miss program

Lane Kiffin’s game-planning with Matt Corral went out the window pretty fast when the signal caller was injured in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl. Corral was unable to play the remainder of the game against Baylor. Thankfully, the x-rays were negative, Kiffin said during his postgame press conference.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
569
Followers
494
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy