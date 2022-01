As we wrap up the year, celebrate the achievements of NASA's Johnson Space Center in 2021. Get a behind-the-scenes look at astronaut training and Mission Control. Journey to the International Space Station and see science in microgravity and breathtaking spacewalks. Get a glimpse of the future with the Orion crew vehicle and much more. Discover how JSC really is the home of human spaceflight.

