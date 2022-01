During the Greene County Supervisors meeting on Monday, a discussion took place regarding a recent change to a federal mandate. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn told the Supervisors that last week the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals panel lifted the stay that blocked the implementation of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires any employer with at least 100 employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, otherwise any employee who is not is subject to weekly testing, at the employee’s expense; and is required to wear a mask. There are medical and religious exemptions, but Laehn said those employees are still required to be tested and have to wear a mask.

