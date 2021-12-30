ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Free takeout meal at local church Friday

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
Volunteers preparing the final Friday’s free community meal of 2021 will put their take on the traditional menu served on New Year’s Day by including black-eyed peas as part of the meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK8sv_0dZ8Yf6n00

Also on the menu will be ham sandwiches, a brownie, and fresh fruit. The takeout meals will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, or until supplies run out, by entering the parking lot in the front of Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Volunteers will deliver well wishes for “a healthy and happy new year” along with meals to your car, according to a church news release.

The church is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (traffic light No. 2) in Oak Ridge. Everyone is welcome.

