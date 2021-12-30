ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain review: A powerful paean to our feline friends

By Clarisse Loughrey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG1IM_0dZ8Y8GB00

Dir: Will Sharpe. Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones. 12A, 111 minutes.

Cats should be eternally grateful to the artist Louis Wain. Before the popularisation of his feline illustrations, which clothed them, humoured them and embroiled them in human mischiefs – brawling, gambling, or playing cricket – the cat had a largely utilitarian function. As his new biopic, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy says, it was Wain who saw them as “ridiculous, silly, cuddly, frightened and brave”, just like people. It was he who vindicated the cat fanciers of late Victorian England and helped normalise the ownership of cats as pets. The expressions he gave them, always saucer-eyed and slightly devilish, even seemed to predict the future rise of the cat meme.

Wain was, by all accounts, a genius. He acquired multiple patents, composed an opera and possessed an intense fascination with electricity’s time-travelling potential. But due to the lightness of his work, that intellect didn’t necessarily manifest in typical ways. It’s a contradiction that isn’t really a contradiction at all, as beautifully argued by Will Sharpe’s portrait of the artist, suitably titled The Electrical Life of Louis Wain . It’s utterly delightful and kaleidoscopic in its construction, in a way that reflects the colourful and abstract designs of Wain’s late-career cats, created after he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

For decades, these pictures were used as evidence of artistic deterioration due to schizophrenia. That diagnosis is now disputed and the pictures themselves held up as an example of an artist simply indulging in the possibilities of his own imagination. Sharpe’s film carries over some of that defiant spirit. It’s alive with cinematic tricks, included subtitled cat voices (“I like jomping!” a tiny kitten declares) and giant cat heads on people’s bodies, as well as unexpected cameos. The musician Nick Cave turns up as HG Wells in order to recite the paean he once wrote for Wain: “he invented a cat style, a cat society, a whole cat world”, it so musically goes.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is also disarmingly tender, blessed with a deep affectation for its subject that feels fuller and more romantic in its nature than straightforward respect. Unlike the usual stories of very clever, very accomplished men that Cumberbatch seems wedded to by destiny, this film doesn’t measure Wain’s personal struggles up against the scope of his contributions. It doesn’t ask you to applaud his sacrifices, or to think that it was all worth it in the end. Wain lived a very sad life. And Cumberbatch, as an actor, has stripped back a few layers of his armour and bared a little more vulnerability – both here and in his ferocious turn in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog . These two performances are the best work of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pkh7K_0dZ8Y8GB00

Wain wilts more often than he blossoms. As the film’s narration, provided by Olivia Colman, tells us, he fears what others will think of his cleft lip and the “dark, screaming hurricane of crippling anxieties and recurring nightmares”. He’s the only man, and thus the only hope of proper income, in his entire family – headed by a frail, bohemian mother; kept from crumbling by Wain’s exasperated sister Caroline (Andrea Riseborough).

Though it’s impossible to retroactively diagnose Wain, the film does clearly present him as neurodivergent. So is, at least in Sharpe’s vision, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), the family’s tutor and the love of Wain’s life. He first discovers her curled up in a bedroom closet. She says it helps with her concentration. She’s quite different from the usual flame of the cinematic genius, loved not because she can serve as his caretaker but because he’s finally found someone who speaks his language. Shunned by society (she’s a decade older than him and of a lower class), the pair instead open their doors to the little black-and-white cat who wanders into their garden. They pamper him and name him Peter. Wain draws him many times over.

But what begins as a comedy of Victorian manners – accentuated by the rich, fussy quality of Suzie Davies’s interiors and Michael O'Connor’s costumes – grows contemplative when Wain’s life falls apart and his health begins to deteriorate. Here, as well as in shows like Flowers and Landscapers , Sharpe has been able to find beauty within suffering, without demeaning or romanticising the specific conditions he depicts. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is a very good biopic – but, even better than that, it offers a wondrous ode to the transformative powers of love and, above all, cats.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Need a warped, tortured or evil character for a Hollywood film? Cast a British actor

UK stars Olivia Colman, Idris Elba and Benedict Cumberbatch are all in demand with US directors. We look at why. A sensitive, geeky youth, stuck on a lonely cattle ranch, might understandably yearn for a kindly uncle figure; someone to confide in, or be mentored by. But the companionship actor Benedict Cumberbatch offers his brother’s stepson, Peter, in the widely Oscar-tipped western Power of the Dog is a very long, precarious horse ride away from anything avuncular.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Wife, Sophie Hunter: What To Know About Their 6 Year Marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter have been married since 2015 and share three sons. Get to know more about the theater director that stole the Marvel star’s heart!. Benedict Cumberbatch has become a bona fide movie star after building up an incredible fan base with BBC’s Sherlock and then tackling Marvel blockbusters like Dr. Strange and Avengers: Infinity Wars. He also proved his acting chops with a daring, Academy Award-nominated role in 2015’s The Imitation Game. His latest project, playing the antagonist in Jane Campion‘s The Power of the Dog, is earning him Oscar buzz as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Louis Wain
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, 2021. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Stacy Martin, Sharon Rooney, Hayley Squires, Aimee Lou Wood, Adeel Akhtar, Julian Barratt, Asim Chaudhry, Indica Watson, Sophia Di Martino, Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman, Nick Cave, Jamie Demetriou, and Crystal Clarke. SYNOPSIS:. English artist...
MOVIES
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: This 1981 Maggie Smith movie is worth revisiting

The Merchant Ivory classic Quartet, which was originally released in 1981, is now available on Blu-ray from Cohen Film Collection. The film stars a stellar cast, including Isabelle Adjani, who won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival, plus Maggie Smith, Alan Bates and Anthony Higgins — all in fine form.
MOVIES
laduenews.com

Review: Felines Prowl the Stage in Return of ‘Cats’ to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. Story: A cluster of felines known as the Jellicle cats gathers annually at its Jellicle Ball held in the dark of night. During this celebration, at which a number of individual cats tell their stories to their fellow felines, a “Jellicle choice” is made to decide which member will ascend to the “Heaviside layer” and return reinvigorated and filled with the spirit of new life. Which of them will be awarded that privilege this year?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feline#Paean#Electricity#Cat#The Electrical Life#Unexpe
NBC News

The most notable on-screen accents of 2021

Actors have never shied away from mastering an accent if the part required it. 2021 was no exception, with many actors' on-screen accents resulting in awards buzz, or just general buzz (and memes). Here’s a look at some of the most notable accents from shows and films this year.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Famed Cat Art Enthusiast Louis Wain’s Images Are Now on Display at England’s Bethlem Museum of the Mind

Famed cat portraitist Louis Wain built his name on his eccentric depictions of felines, a story most recently told in Amazon Prime’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch. If the movie (or Wain’s very existence as a cat-centric artist) piques your interest, you can now marvel at his works in person. Fittingly, the exhibit is located in a psychiatric hospital.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Hollywood Reporter

How Italian Locations Created a Romantic Palette for Epic Love Story ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright’s Cyrano — from a script by Erica Schmidt based on her 2018 stage musical, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac — was lensed in romantic locations in Noto, on the island of Sicily. The city itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1963 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, explains production designer Sarah Greenwood — whose six Oscar nominations include her work on Wright’s Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina and Darkest Hour. While the original story of Cyrano (played in the film by Peter...
MOVIES
Deadline

From Iñárritu To Elvis & Harry Styles To Frances McDormand: 30 Movies (And A TV Series) That Could Light Up Film Festivals In 2022

Film lovers roll up. Here’s our annual list of movies that could have festivals drooling in 2022. Our list kicked off last year with The Power of the Dog and The Tragedy of Macbeth and also included the likes of Belfast, Benedetta, The Hand of God and A Hero. Fair to say those films all hit their mark in 2021. With Covid disruption continuing, a number of anticipated movies on last year’s list have yet to see the light of day so some will be included again this year as their releases come into view. Most of the titles below are in post-production, a few...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Tourist review: Jamie Dornan is a more interesting and frankly weirder actor than you might think

The BBC had a “mixed” festive period, which is to say there was good (A Very British Scandal), bad (Around the World in 80 Days) and ugly (Mrs Brown’s Boys). So it’s a relief to see the terrestrial flagship cruise into 2022 with a corker. The Tourist (BBC One) is Jamie Dornan’s blockbuster return to his old The Fall stomping ground, albeit in rather different circumstances.At the start of the first episode his unnamed character, The Man, rugged of countenance and broad of shoulder, is pelting across the Australian outback in a banged-up old hatchback. We don’t know who...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

20 Fabulous Vintage Photos of Maggie Smith

Before she was the grand dame of period dramas, Maggie Smith—who turns 87 today—was the sprite-like British talent blazing a trail in Hollywood after carving out a stellar reputation on the West End stage. The Essex-born actor kicked off her career playing Viola in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy