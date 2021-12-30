T. Rowe Price completes $4.2B acquisition of New York investment firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 – Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "Group"), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced the successful completion of its planned acquisition of Roto Sports, Inc. ("Roto Sports"), operator of RotoWire.com ("RotoWire"), a popular provider of expert fantasy sports news and advice.
The Dallas Business Journal surveyed Investment banking firms beginning March 5, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. Of the 44 eligible companies surveyed, 9 responded. The Dallas Business Journal cannot independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
First Financial Bancorp. said it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group Inc., the fourth largest independent equipment financing platform in the United States. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide our clients with additional services through Summit’s extensive leasing capabilities, and we look forward...
Global investment management firm T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has concluded the acquisition (announced this October) of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), an alternative credit manager.With this acquisition, T. Rowe Price will expand more widely into alternative credit markets. Additionally, the deal will complement the company’s existing global platform and ongoing strategic investments in core investments and distribution capabilities, the company said.
When a fast-growing Columbia software company announced this month that a San Francisco private equity firm was taking a majority stake, the employees of Leap were not surprised. In fact, they’d already hung up signs around the building to welcome the investor.
Pittsburgh-based TTG Imaging Solutions LLC, a provider of medical imaging devices and end-to-end service, announced on Monday that it has been acquired by Sentinel Capital Partners, a New York City-based investment firm.
The CEO of $1.6 trillion active asset management firm T. Rowe Price, Bill Stromberg, warned investors before he steps down at the end of the year to “step away from risk,” on the grounds that markets have ballooned on speculation, reports the Financial Times. Markets have become more...
T. Rowe Price has named Chrystal Williams head of its newly created Global Distribution Digital Solutions group. The new team will bring together digital capabilities from across the firm, including those supporting web product ownership, digital design, product data display, and local digital marketing. Williams will report to Head of...
Oportun, a fintech company, has completed the acquisition of Digit (digit.co), a neobanking platform that provides automated savings, investing, and banking tools. According to the company, the acquisition of Digit expands its artificial intelligence and digital capabilities to provide consumers an offering built to address their financial needs. Oportun acquired...
BDP Holdings said Wednesday that it acquired the Belcan LLC headquarters building in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash, Ohio. This is the Montclair-based real estate investment company’s first investment in the Cincinnati area. “Belcan is a global industry leader with headquarters located in a thriving Cincinnati submarket,” said...
Peregrine Communications recently released its annual Global 100 Report that ranked asset management firms globally based on AUM and a host of criteria regarding branding and marketing. For 2021, Fidelity Investments came in first, Vanguard Group second, and T. Rowe Price was third, replacing BlackRock. Fidelity and Vanguard have maintained...
Boston-based GE Healthcare confirmed in September that the companies had entered into a definitive agreement for GE to purchase BK Medical, a developer of surgical visualization technologies. The acquisition adds real-time surgical visualization offerings to its pre-operative and post-operative ultrasound capabilities, creating an end-to-end offering through the entire continuum of...
Baudax Bio plans to raise $4.2 million in a direct stock offering this week, the company announced Tuesday. The Malvern-based pharmaceutical firm entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors to issue and sell 42,289 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to 12.68 million shares of common stock in a registered direct offering. The shares of the preferred stock have a value of $100 per share and are convertible to nearly 17 million shares of common stock at $0.25 per share.
WSFS Financial Corporation parent company of WSFS Bank, and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, the parent company of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, announced that WSFS has received all required approvals to acquire the company. . The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System approved WSFS’ acquisition of BMTC, which...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Goldman Sachs has joined the list of Wall Street firms telling workers to stay home due to the surge in COVID cases.
The investment bank sent a memo Sunday asking employees who can work remotely to do so until January 18. Offices will remain open, with safety protocols in place.
Last week, JP-Morgan Chase gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January.
Citigroup also told workers who can do their jobs remotely to stay home.
CACI International announced that it has completed its acquisition of SA Photonics, a leading provider of innovative multi-domain photonics technologies for free-space optical (FSO) communications. CACI’s Photonic Solutions group has decades of leadership in photonic design services, product development, and delivery of FSO communications and light detection and ranging (LiDAR)...
Visa and Mastercard will lose out to Web3-based payment projects in 2022, Chamath Palihapitiya said. Both companies are a "completely contrived duopoly that doesn't need to exist," he said. He cited Amazon's decision to ban Visa credit cards in the UK due to high transaction fees as one reason for...
The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0