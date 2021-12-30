T. Rowe Price completes $4.2B acquisition of New York investment firm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Goldman Sachs has joined the list of Wall Street firms telling workers to stay home due to the surge in COVID cases. The investment bank sent a memo Sunday asking employees who can work remotely to do so until January 18. Offices will remain open, with safety protocols in place. Last week, JP-Morgan Chase gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January. Citigroup also told workers who can do their jobs remotely to stay home.

