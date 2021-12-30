ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania AG announces that 75% of state’s counties signed on to opioid settlement

By Jordyn Hronec
 4 days ago
PENNSYLVANIA — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 75% of counties in the commonwealth have signed on to join the opioid settlement that would bring over $1 billion to the state.

Many counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Westmoreland Washington and Fayette counties, signed on to the settlement. It’s a global settlement that was announced in July of this year, worth $26 billion total, with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, that will require the companies to change their practices to prevent future opioid crises in addition to paying out funds, with different amounts allocated based on a formula that calculates the impact of the opioid crisis on each state. Pennsylvania was one of the lead states in the negotiation of the deals.

Archer Finch
4d ago

Doesn't it strike anyone as strange that, on one hand we're suing pharmaceutical companies for knowingly causing tens of thousands of deaths with opioid, and other the other hand, we're lining up by the millions to take their vaccines? The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It should not have escaped us that the FDA approved the opioid in question and even gave them special labeling to permit it but they aren't mentioned in the suit. Government corruption was at the heart if the opioid crisis. History does repeat itself.

