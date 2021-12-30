Pennsylvania AG announces that 75% of state’s counties signed on to opioid settlement

AG Josh Shapiro AG Josh Shapiro

PENNSYLVANIA — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that 75% of counties in the commonwealth have signed on to join the opioid settlement that would bring over $1 billion to the state.

Many counties in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Westmoreland Washington and Fayette counties, signed on to the settlement. It’s a global settlement that was announced in July of this year, worth $26 billion total, with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, that will require the companies to change their practices to prevent future opioid crises in addition to paying out funds, with different amounts allocated based on a formula that calculates the impact of the opioid crisis on each state. Pennsylvania was one of the lead states in the negotiation of the deals.