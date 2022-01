Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez is leaving office at the start of the new year after five years on the dais in city hall. Gonzalez opted not to run for re-election to her Position 9 at-large council position in favor of a mayoral campaign. She made it out of the August primary along with Bruce Harrell, before losing to him by a 59% to 41% margin in the November general election.

