WSP responds to 12 crashes early Thursday morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has responded to 12 crashes in the region early Thursday morning after snow continued to fall overnight.

Trooper Chris Thorson says WSP has investigated 12 collisions before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Thorson says the collisions are mainly happening on I-82 and I-182.

The Washington State Patrol has responded to dozens of crashes in the last few weeks due to inclement weather.

Trooper Thorson says drivers are going to need to adjust their speeds because some roads are frozen over.

