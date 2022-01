The $2.1 billion Tacoma (Wash.) Employees' Retirement System (TERS) has launched a search for an investment consultant. The firm must act as lead investment consultant to at least four defined benefit plans with more than $1 billion in assets and at least three public defined benefit pension plans, according to a recent meeting document. The consultant also should have at least 10 years of experience working with pension funds, endowments and/or other institutional investors.

