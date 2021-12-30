ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC to Investigate Decision to Interview Alan Dershowitz as “Impartial Analyst” Following Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The BBC is set to investigate itself over over the decision to interview Alan Dershowitz — Jeffrey Epstein ’s former lawyer and someone who is himself facing accusations of sexual abuse of a minor — immediately following Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

Dershowitz spoke on BBC News about the trial Wednesday night, but was only introduced by the broadcaster as a “lawyer” without any context about his connections to Epstein or references to the sexual abuse accusations against himself. He used his time on air to claim that cases against both himself and Prince Andrew had been weakened because prosecutors in the Maxwell trial failed to call their accuser — Virginia Giuffre — as a witness. Dershowitz and Prince Andrew both deny Giuffre’s claims.

His appearance sparked widespread outrage on social media, with the BBC coming under heavy fire for putting Dershowitz forward as an impartial commentator on a case in which he’s personally implicated. The criticism eventually led to the BBC making a statement acknowledging that the decision did not meet its “editorial standards” and saying it would investigate why Dershowitz was interviewed.

“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet our editorial standards, as Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” it said. “We will look into how this happened.”

The BBC very recently was criticized for interviewing a relative of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet immediately following the country’s election and earlier this year for introducing Stanley Johnson, the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as an “environmentalist” on its flagship politics show Newsnight to discuss the climate crisis.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked. Holmes could now face up to 20 years in prison for each count. The former entrepreneur, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading. After...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Anchorman’ Actor David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve

David Koechner, known for his roles in the Anchorman movies and the U.S. version of The Office, was arrested on New Year’s Eve, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. According to TMZ, Koechner was arrested for suspected DUI and hit-and-run on Friday in Simi Valley. He was taken into custody and booked into Ventura County jail. He was released the following morning and has a court date set for March, TMZ reported. Koechner is known for playing sportscaster Champ Kind in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. He also played Todd Packer, a friend of Michael Scott’s (fellow Anchorman star Steve Carell), on NBC’s The Office. His other credits include The Goldbergs and American Dad! THR has reached out to the Simi Valley Police Department for additional information. THR also has reached out to Koechner’s attorney for comment.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed by N.Y. Attorney General

New York’s attorney general recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., demanding their testimony in connection with a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing made public Monday. The subpoenas, stemming from Attorney General Letitia James’ yearslong investigation into matters including “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, came to light after James went to court last month seeking to force the Trumps to comply. A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the probe agreed Monday to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

What The Court Never Heard: The Full Unedited Story Of The Lives Of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

Now that Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking charges for her role in recruiting teenage girls as sex slaves for her predator boyfriend —read for the first time the full and unedited story behind his sick life and mysterious death in the new book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Explainer: What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on Wednesday was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Below is an explanation of what comes next for Maxwell, the 60-year-old daughter of late British media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz was ‘not suitable’

The BBC has said its interview with Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz was “not suitable” following the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.The corporation said it was investigating after an interview with the high-profile US lawyer, who represented paedophile Epstein, was aired on Wednesday.Mr Dershowitz has also been accused of sexual crimes by Virginia Giuffre, who also claims she was abused by Epstein, Maxwell and the Duke of York. The 83-year-old and the Duke vehemently deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any crime.The interview on the BBC News Channel, as the news of Maxwell’s conviction...
POLITICS
The Independent

BBC sparks fresh outrage over interview with Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian

The BBC is facing renewed criticism for running an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother Ian in which he claimed her sex-trafficking trial had been “unfair”. Ian Maxwell told BBCRadio 4 his sister’s appeal to overturn five child sex-trafficking charges would claim the harsh conditions she faced in jail made it impossible to mount a proper defence.He said the appeal would also follow arguments made in court by Maxwell’s defence team, who portrayed the four victims who took the stand as being motivated by money, and misremembering the events they described.Critics claimed the BBC had again given a platform for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
