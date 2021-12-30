Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers Situation Will Impact Free-Agent Decision

Adams discussed his upcoming decision amid uncertainty around Rodgers's future.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have developed unbelievable chemistry during their run with the Packers. Rodgers is on track to potentially win his second straight MVP in 2021, while Adams is arguably the league's top wide receiver.

It is anyone's guess as to where Rodgers will be next season. After a tumultuous offseason, in which he tried to force his way out of Green Bay, Rodgers admits he’s not ruling out any options for next year , including playing for the Packers or retiring.

That decision, already a monumental one for Green Bay, is even more significant given Adams's situation. The five-time Pro Bowler becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season, and he made no bones about the fact that the Rodgers situation impacts his own decision.

“I mean, I'm sure. ... Naturally. Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game,” Adams said during Wednesday’s press conference. “There's nothing other than having a connection that I built up with my guy, and playing a certain way, so there’s that expectation, there’s that friendship built up in it.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, so obviously to a certain extent it won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at after all of this.”

Adams noted Thursday he and Rodgers are "enjoying the time that we do have with our teammates," despite their uncertain futures. Green Bay's receiver added he "love[s] being a Packer."

“But one thing. . . that we both do a great job with, I think we've talked a lot about this year, is making the main thing the main thing and just really enjoying the time that we do have with our teammates,” Adams said. “I can't make a prediction as to what exactly will happen, but yeah I am enjoying it."

"Paying a little bit more attention, locking in and enjoying my time with my teammates now, because you never know. I've been in four NFC Championship games, and it's a new team every year. So at this point I'm just trying to enjoy it and go play football, and kind of like Aaron said, just savor these moments because you don't know what will happen. But I obviously I love being a Packer, I love being here.”

Adams has followed up his All-Pro 2020 season with another spectacular run in 2021, catching 106 passes for 1,362 yards and 10 touchdowns. He may not match last year's 18-touchdown mark, but he will likely break his career records for catches (115, set in '20) and yards (1,386, '18).

The Packers (12–3) wrap up the regular season with NFC North games vs. the Vikings and at the Lions. Green Bay has already clinched a playoff spot, and it currently occupies the top spot in the NFC.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Green Bay Packers, head over to Packer Central .