Investing.com – The FTSE 100 began 2022 with a bang as a surge in travel and energy stocks lifted the index. Although cases of the Omicron COVID variant remain at historically high levels, the illness associated with Omicron is less severe and the return of lockdowns similar to earlier waves of the pandemic does not appear to be likely, and investors are now looking beyond the short-term impact of Omicron on the economy.

4 HOURS AGO