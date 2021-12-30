Missouri police search for man after finding drones and copper wire in vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New Hampshire authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since 2019. Police believe Harmony Montgomery was last seen in October 2019 when they had responded to a call for service at a home in Manchester. She was 5 years old at the time. They learned of her disappearance last week, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

MANCHESTER, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO