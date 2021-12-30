12/30 – Rob’s “Very & Humid” Friday-Eve Morning Forecast

Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, 3:00 A.M. We’re kicking off our Tuesday with showery conditions and a snow level hovering around 1,000 feet. You could see some chunky rain down to the lowest elevations, but sticking snow will stay confined to elevations above 1,000 ft. The exception to will be the Columbia River Gorge, where cold air has been trapped for several days now. Anything that falls in the Gorge this morning will either be in the form of snow or a wintry mix of freezing rain and wet snow. We should transition to more of a wintry mix (instead of snow) during the back half of the day. It’s still possible we pick up several inches of new snow and minor ice accumulations. In terms of our western valleys and the coast though, expect frequent rain showers and temperatures maxing out in the 40s. Big time snow will continue in the Cascades, where another 8-16 inches will likely fall today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO