Environment

12/30 – Rob’s “Very & Humid” Friday-Eve Morning Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers and unseasonably warm temps continue through the next few days. As the high pressure remains seated over the Bahamas warm and moist air advection continues to be brought in from the Gulf. While there is the possibility of thunderstorms, indices are most favorable...

www.wxxv25.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (1/3)

Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, 3:00 A.M. We’re kicking off our Tuesday with showery conditions and a snow level hovering around 1,000 feet. You could see some chunky rain down to the lowest elevations, but sticking snow will stay confined to elevations above 1,000 ft. The exception to will be the Columbia River Gorge, where cold air has been trapped for several days now. Anything that falls in the Gorge this morning will either be in the form of snow or a wintry mix of freezing rain and wet snow. We should transition to more of a wintry mix (instead of snow) during the back half of the day. It’s still possible we pick up several inches of new snow and minor ice accumulations. In terms of our western valleys and the coast though, expect frequent rain showers and temperatures maxing out in the 40s. Big time snow will continue in the Cascades, where another 8-16 inches will likely fall today.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

1/3 – Brantly’s “Another Cold Night Ahead” Monday Evening Forecast

Tonight into tomorrow morning, north winds will help to push cold and dry air into the region. Clear skies and dry conditions will prevail through the evening. Very quick cooling will be likely this evening due to the clear skies and calmer winds in the forecast. Lows tonight heading into tomorrow morning will be in the mid-upper 20s to low 30s across the area. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM tomorrow morning for the northernmost row of parishes in SE LA and for the SW MS counties, since they will see the greatest potential for temperatures at or below 25 degrees. For areas south of those locations, including Mississippi’s coastal counties, a Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM tomorrow morning since these locations are forecast to see temperatures approaching or below freezing.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbslocal.com

CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

