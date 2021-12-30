ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

The Link of Cullman County recognized as Birmingham Squadron’s Non-Profit of the Night

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link has been selected as Birmingham Squadron’s Non-Profit of the Night. Birmingham Squadron is Birmingham’s new NBA G League team. The Squadron will take on the Iowa Wolves at 7:00 p.m. Sat. January 8. Tickets start at $20, and a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the Link. To purchase tickets, visit https://squadron.spinzo.com/saturday-january-8-2022-01-08-KYVAY?group=link-of-cullman-county-bge8&fbclid=IwAR0DRmgV-Gzfntws2ZXo1h7_Caz4qoczTp-9MSzYtBIQjfDiVyQKJb5KCBk .

The Link’s recent services include an Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Rapid Rehousing program. The program is for people who are homeless or facing homelessness. In addition to rehousing, The Link can help people in need get caught up in their rent, so they are not evicted. Landlords with vacant units can call the Link at 256-775-0028 for more information.

The Link is also offering a 24/7 Dad program from The National Fatherhood Initiative. This 12-session workshop gives fathers the skills they need to be committed and involved in the lives of their children. The workshop teaches necessary parenting and communication skills.

Director of Development and Operations Melissa Betts stated the Link’s mission statement, “We exist to provide supportive and empowering Christ-like relationships to our neighbors on the journey toward personal and relational wholeness, and we do that through four main service areas.”

The four areas are: neighbor services, educational services, renewal services and family services.

Neighbor services are services in which there is a tangible need. The Link gives referrals for resource needs like housing, utility assistance and crisis involvement. The Link is also home to a food pantry located in their facility and they provide monthly community meals.

Educational services consist of volunteers in public schools, adult literacy tutoring and after school child tutoring.

Renewal services include classes for anger management, parenting skills and learning boundaries. Classes raise self-awareness and strengthen relationships.

Family services include supervised visitation services and co-parenting classes. The Fatherhood Initiative is included here.

Betts noted that “In order to provide supportive and empowering relationships, we have to have people who are willing to come alongside and help mentor.”

The Link has several methods available for people who are looking to serve their community. Betts invited anyone who would like, to “Come and serve in the food bank, get to know people coming in and what their needs are or teach a class, be a mentor one-on-one for a child that needs tutoring. There’s lots of opportunities for serving.” To volunteer, call 256-775-0028 or email info@linkingcullman.org.

Betts said that The Birmingham Squadron is trying to highlight communities around them this season. “They are highlighting all of Cullman County including our school systems, and they looked for a non-profit that benefits their county and we were selected to be that for Cullman County.”

Betts continued, “We are really fortunate to have a team like the Squadron in our nearby area.”

The Link will be recognized during the game, and they will have an information table set up where people can gather information about their services or make a donation. To learn more about The Link of Cullman County visit their website: https://linkingcullman.org/ .

Photo from Facebook

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission approves American Rescue Plan Act Funds for temporary premium pay program

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday evening recognized Phyllis Little who is retiring after 26 years with the Cullman County EMA. Clemons said, “We appreciate your dedication to the citizens of Cullman County for 26 years, that’s amazing, so thank you.” Kerry Watson added, “I want to thank you, not only for your service, but for your friendship. I consider you a very good friend and we go way back. I want to thank you for what you have done for the community.” Tina Brown was not present at the meeting but was also recognized for retiring after...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘There are still lots of good folks out there’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Victoria’s Hope began in 2018 in Dodge City as a ministry to help single parents in need. Since then, it has grown into a full-time thrift store near the heart of Cullman, where families in need shop for free, and where profits are channeled into other local charities.  For founder April Bowen German, 2021 was a year of tragic loss and increasing need, but with that need, more opportunities to serve. “As I reflect back on 2021, it was definitely a year of change for Victoria’s Hope,” said German. “We started the year losing one of our very...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman EMA welcomes Tim Sartin as new director

CULLMAN, Al. – With the start of a new year comes a new chapter for the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency. With director Phyllis Little stepping down, the EMA will ring in the New Year under the direction of Tim Sartin, who has been working with Little at the agency since the start of December to make the transition as smooth as possible. Sartin’s career in public safety has been extensive, serving in the Cullman EMS for 23 years and serving in an on-and-off capacity for volunteer fire services and reserve police in that same time. Sartin served as a liaison...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards $3.8 million in grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.8 million to support organizations that assist victims of crime across Alabama. The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to those who have been victims of sexual assault, elder abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence and other crime. “Those who have unfortunately been victimized need professional help as they escape abusive situations and begin navigating the criminal justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.” The Alabama Department of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Christmas was quiet says local law enforcement

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office both agree this holiday season was a quieter one for crime and safety issues locally.  The biggest report of incidents was from the CCSO who stated there were five DUI’s over the holiday weekend: two on Saturday, and three on Sunday.  “Overall, it was a good weekend,” Gentry said. “There was definitely not an increase in break-ins and burglaries of note.”  Cullman Police Department Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said it was a fairly placid holiday.  “We had 229 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend,” Clark said. “There was only one public intoxication arrest, and no DUI’s. There were 14 e-crash reports filed.” Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper encourages everyone to carry the successful month of December to one of the most eventful holidays of the year–New Year’s Eve.  “We had a very quiet Christmas weekend; we want to encourage everyone to be responsible and drive safely over the New Year’s weekend coming up,” Culpepper said.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arley community creates bank account for donations after restaurant fire

ARLEY, Ala. – Arley-based restaurant Talley O’s caught fire December 21 around 11:00 p.m. There were no employees in the building at the time and no one was injured. The storage area and the kitchen received the most damage. Arley Fire and Rescue and Helicon Fire Department responded to the structure fire. There was an early morning re-kindling on Wednesday which was quickly extinguished. The restaurant has been operational for only about eight months and has quickly become an Arley community favorite. The fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring. The Talleys were leasing the building and unfortunately did not have insurance on the equipment inside. The restaurant had 18 employees, most of which were single mothers. Jill Hayes and Cindy Bryant opened a Traditions Bank account Friday for donations for Talley O’s and their employees who suddenly lost their income. Donations can be made at any Traditions branch. Anyone wishing to donate should inform a teller that you wish to contribute to “Tips for Talley’s.” Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman EMA announces new weather alert system ahead of inclement weather

CULLMAN, Ala. – With the threat of inclement weather arriving in the latter half of the week, the Cullman County EMA is encouraging residents to sign up for the new Cullman County Notification System. Director Tim Sartin says the system will function similar to a weather radio, with residents able to choose what kinds of notifications they receive and when they receive them. People who sign up to receive notifications will receive their alerts in the form of phone voice messages, text alerts and emails. The Cullman County Commission website (http://www.co.cullman.al.us/) has links to the informational flyer as well as two...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman drive-in theater to return for a spring 2022 season

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brandi and Seth Powell’s dream of owning a drive-in theater was finally realized this Christmas season. They had nine Christmas movies prepared to show throughout December. Though a couple of the showings were expectedly rained out, the rest of the season saw a great turn out, with three of the films selling out. The Powells plan to start their Throwback Outdoor Cinema back up in the spring. Brandi said, “We would like to offer the screen for rent as well as hosting our own movie nights.” Brandi is in the process of determining pricing for renting the screen. She said different organizations could possibly use the screen to host community events. The Powells hope to be able to show films weekly beginning in the spring, weather permitting. Brandi and Seth will continue to use the pop-up screen for a while as they test the market; however, if it goes well, they hope to get a permanent location. For more information, visit their Facebook page here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
ARLEY, AL
