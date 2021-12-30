The Link of Cullman County recognized as Birmingham Squadron’s Non-Profit of the Night

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Link has been selected as Birmingham Squadron’s Non-Profit of the Night. Birmingham Squadron is Birmingham’s new NBA G League team. The Squadron will take on the Iowa Wolves at 7:00 p.m. Sat. January 8. Tickets start at $20, and a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the Link. To purchase tickets, visit https://squadron.spinzo.com/saturday-january-8-2022-01-08-KYVAY?group=link-of-cullman-county-bge8&fbclid=IwAR0DRmgV-Gzfntws2ZXo1h7_Caz4qoczTp-9MSzYtBIQjfDiVyQKJb5KCBk .

The Link’s recent services include an Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Rapid Rehousing program. The program is for people who are homeless or facing homelessness. In addition to rehousing, The Link can help people in need get caught up in their rent, so they are not evicted. Landlords with vacant units can call the Link at 256-775-0028 for more information.

The Link is also offering a 24/7 Dad program from The National Fatherhood Initiative. This 12-session workshop gives fathers the skills they need to be committed and involved in the lives of their children. The workshop teaches necessary parenting and communication skills.

Director of Development and Operations Melissa Betts stated the Link’s mission statement, “We exist to provide supportive and empowering Christ-like relationships to our neighbors on the journey toward personal and relational wholeness, and we do that through four main service areas.”

The four areas are: neighbor services, educational services, renewal services and family services.

Neighbor services are services in which there is a tangible need. The Link gives referrals for resource needs like housing, utility assistance and crisis involvement. The Link is also home to a food pantry located in their facility and they provide monthly community meals.

Educational services consist of volunteers in public schools, adult literacy tutoring and after school child tutoring.

Renewal services include classes for anger management, parenting skills and learning boundaries. Classes raise self-awareness and strengthen relationships.

Family services include supervised visitation services and co-parenting classes. The Fatherhood Initiative is included here.

Betts noted that “In order to provide supportive and empowering relationships, we have to have people who are willing to come alongside and help mentor.”

The Link has several methods available for people who are looking to serve their community. Betts invited anyone who would like, to “Come and serve in the food bank, get to know people coming in and what their needs are or teach a class, be a mentor one-on-one for a child that needs tutoring. There’s lots of opportunities for serving.” To volunteer, call 256-775-0028 or email info@linkingcullman.org.

Betts said that The Birmingham Squadron is trying to highlight communities around them this season. “They are highlighting all of Cullman County including our school systems, and they looked for a non-profit that benefits their county and we were selected to be that for Cullman County.”

Betts continued, “We are really fortunate to have a team like the Squadron in our nearby area.”

The Link will be recognized during the game, and they will have an information table set up where people can gather information about their services or make a donation. To learn more about The Link of Cullman County visit their website: https://linkingcullman.org/ .

Photo from Facebook

