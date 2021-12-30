ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy to continue their LEAP Program in January

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShjQf_0dZ8SbMd00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy is holding a new six-week LEAP program beginning Thursday, January 6. The Leading Exceptionally Amazing People, or LEAP, program was created in partnership with the Cullman Therapeutic Recreation Program to provide a recreational outlet for children with disabilities. This program allows children with disabilities to participate in the sport of gymnastics in a small group setting using age/ ability level equipment.

The two instructors for the class, Lindsey James and Kim Warren, are experienced in working with special needs kids. James is a team coach at the Gymnastics and Cheer Academy and Warren is a special education teacher with the Cullman County Board of Education.

To register for classes, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cullman-Gymnastics-and-Cheer-Academy-258323177949/ . First-time applicants will need to create an account and add the student who will be participating. Then go to Booking and find the LEAP into Gymnastics Camp. If there is a waitlist, add your name at no charge.

Classes will be held once a week each Thursday. Ages 3-5 have two different time slots, one beginning at 4:15 p.m. and another at 5:45 p.m. Classes for ages 6-10 will begin at 5:00 p.m. Each session lasts 30 minutes and costs $45 per session.

Tammy Allums with the Academy said that all participants enjoyed the last session: “The parents were really excited and happy about it and wanted to make sure we were going to do it again.”

The Academy will not be holding a meet and greet before classes as they did before the last six-week session. However, if parents would like to meet the coaches before classes, they can call 256-739-5567 to set up a meeting.

The Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy is located at 1511 Sportsman’s Lake Road NW in Cullman.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Year End Reports – Flourishing in 2021: Flourish of Cullman expands staff, services

CULLMAN, Ala. – Flourish of Cullman Inc. is a nonprofit that empowers people with disabilities to live, work, play and enjoy life with as much independence as possible. The program offers life and career coaching, job placement assistance, structured play and social activities for its clients. Director Melissa Dew reported that 2021 was a busy year for her organization and people. “So many things have happened in 2021,” said Dew. “2021 is Flourish’s fifth year since the organization was founded. This year we have had 36 referrals. We are participating in a new pilot program with the Alabama Department of Mental...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: 2022 Recommended Reading List

CULLMAN, Ala. – Well, here we are, we have made it to the conclusion of 2021 and as we’re introduced to 2022, we might as well crack open a new book or two. I know somebody’s New Year’s resolution had to be to read more. So, without any further ado, I give you She Reads’ 2022 Recommended Reading List. We are starting off with “Fiona and Jane” by Jean Chen Ho, which will be available January 4, 2022. This novel was recommended by fortune.com and is set across Los Angeles, Taiwan and New York. In these many places, Jean Chen Ho’s debut...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1950

Mrs. Jess Latham and Mrs. Homer Pike spent Friday afternoon with Mrs. Tom Waldrop at Concord. Betty Loyd of Mountain View and William McDermic were married on Saturday. Sandra Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Taylor is ill with the mumps. Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Sinyard, Jerry and Judy and Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Speegle and Dale spent Sunday evening with the Leonard Woodards at Guthery’s Crossroads. It rained 24 days in January. The warm weather and rain have caused a great deal of meat spoilage. Reverend J.T. Farmer has a new car. Those spotted eating together last weekend were Sharon Howard and Bryce Sterling,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Cullman Tribune

Ring in 2022 with these Cullman-based events!

CULLMAN, Ala. – This weekend, 2021 will come to a close and Cullman is ready to see it out with a bang. With several events livening the city throughout New Year’s Eve, 2022 is sure to be ushered in in style. Goat Island Brewing will be hosting their New Year’s Eve event, at which they will celebrate the countdown of the year together. This event will run from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and will be catered by Freddie Day with prime rib plates for $30 per person. Live music will also be performed by Round 2 for the evening. 412 Public...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Cullman, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Education
Cullman County, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
County
Cullman County, AL
Cullman, AL
Education
Cullman County, AL
Education
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman drive-in theater to return for a spring 2022 season

CULLMAN, Ala. – Brandi and Seth Powell’s dream of owning a drive-in theater was finally realized this Christmas season. They had nine Christmas movies prepared to show throughout December. Though a couple of the showings were expectedly rained out, the rest of the season saw a great turn out, with three of the films selling out. The Powells plan to start their Throwback Outdoor Cinema back up in the spring. Brandi said, “We would like to offer the screen for rent as well as hosting our own movie nights.” Brandi is in the process of determining pricing for renting the screen. She said different organizations could possibly use the screen to host community events. The Powells hope to be able to show films weekly beginning in the spring, weather permitting. Brandi and Seth will continue to use the pop-up screen for a while as they test the market; however, if it goes well, they hope to get a permanent location. For more information, visit their Facebook page here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Women Sing preparing for upcoming concert

CULLMAN, Ala. – Local choir group Cullman Women Sing will be performing their first concert since the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Laura Doss, director of the choir, said in a statement, “Cullman Women Sing is a select treble ensemble of women who live in the Cullman and Hartselle areas. This will be our first performance since the COVID shutdown of 2020 and beyond, and we are looking forward to sharing some wonderful music. We have sacred, jazz and American folk music planned. We will be joined on this concert by a cellist, a French horn player and a drummer. We will have another concert of our favorites in the late spring, and will welcome ladies interested in joining us to let us know.” The January concert will not have an admission fee, but donations are appreciated. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heather Mannheather@cullmantribune.com
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Elementary to hold memorial cornhole tournament in January

VINEMONT, Al. – Vinemont Elementary School will be holding a memorial cornhole tournament in memory of Christian Hart, a Vinemont student who passed away in 2019, on January 29, 2022. Funds raised by the tournament will go to benefit the Christian Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund for Vinemont High School. The event will be held in the VES gym, with registration beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the games starting at 1:00 p.m. There will be two divisions of Bring Your Own Partner games – a social division using provided bags ($30 to register) and a bring-your-own-bag competitive division ($40). After the BYOP tournaments will be the airmail shot, followed by a blind draw partner tournament ($10). More details will be posted as the event draws closer. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heather Mannheather@cullmantribune.com
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pottery shop in Hartselle to offer Beginner Pottery Throwing Classes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Keramos, a pottery shop in Hartselle, will be offering a Beginner Pottery Throwing Class on each Friday of the month, starting Jan. 7 – January 28. Classes will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with the fee for this course being $150.00 for the full set of classes.An announcement from Keramos reads, “At Keramos, we are offering a four-week wheel class. The class involves learning the basics of wheel throwing, throwing on the wheel, and glazing the pieces you make. By the end of the class, you’ll have beautiful pieces of your own pottery to take home with you!” Additional helpful tips offered by Keramos for attendees are arriving 5 – 10 minutes before class, keeping nails trimmed as it is easier to throw on a wheel with short fingernails and clay washes out of clothes, but it is recommended to wear clothes or shoes that are alright to get messy. Registration is available online at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick…. Those interested must pay online by following the registration link in order to be registered for this class as space is limited. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheer Academy#Leap Program#The Cullman Gymnastics
The Cullman Tribune

Berkeley Bob’s Coffee House listed in Top 7 Coolest Coffee Shops in Alabama

CULLMAN, Al. – In a recent blog post from Best Things Alabama, Berkeley Bob’s Coffee House was listed as one of the “Top 7 Coolest Coffee Shops in Alabama.” The post (https://bestthingsal.com/coffee-shops-cafes/) describes the shop as “a relaxed atmosphere” and mentions that Berkeley Bob’s was once voted the best coffee in Alabama. The post continues by saying that the shop offers more than just food and drink to customers, as it hosts events including “an open mic night and live music nights.” When reached for a comment about the listing, Andrea Allison, partner at Berkeley Bob’s, said, “We would just like to say that after 18 years in business we love that Cullman’s hippie coffee house is still one of the coolest Alabama coffee houses! We are so grateful to Bob for creating such a unique space for fantastic coffee and the wonderful community!” Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heather Mannheather@cullmantribune.com
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Farm Kids Club learning all about baking bread for January event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Farm Kids Club is a North Alabama Agriplex program in which kids can learn vital agricultural and survival skills. The club recently learned to distinguish animal tracks and signs to tell which wildlife they may come across in the wild. The club also allows children to participate in various arts and crafts. The next event the Farm Kids Club will be hosting will be Sat., January 8 at 9:00 a.m. at the Agriplex. Kids will learn about the different kinds of bread from around the world and even get to bake some of their own. The Farm Kids Club program is conducted on Saturdays every month. The program is for children ages 5 and over accompanied by an adult. Class fees are $5 per child. There is a max program cost of $10 per family. To register for the event and to see the upcoming Agriplex events, go to https://agriplex.org/WPtest/. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Year-end reports: ‘Laughter, love and the pure presence of the Lord’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Curt’s Closet had a moving experience in 2021, literally. Relocating to a new and larger facility and becoming a full-time operation, the child and youth clothing ministry has expanded to keep up with growing needs. “This past year has been a roller coaster of a ride for all of us here at Curt’s Closet: many ups and very few downs,” said founder Ashley Wilson. “Laughter, love and the pure presence of the Lord surrounds this building. I am a firm believer that when God gives you a calling, a path forward, and a vision that you have no...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Birthday Shoutout: Happy 90th birthday to Carrel Wesley Neal!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Tribune would like to wish Carrel Wesley Neal a happy birthday! Christmas Eve has always been important to Carrel, and this year his family wants to make it extra special for his 90th birthday celebration. Carrel Wesley Neal’s 90th birthday will be this Saturday, Christmas Day, from which Carrel’s name is derived. According to his son Mark, the family had a record of longevity. Carrel’s wife Eula Mae is 89 years old. Carrel and Eula Mae have four sons Donald, Mike, David and Mark. The family is from Holly Pond, where Carrel graduated from high school...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Special Education
The Cullman Tribune

Godbee family fulfills father’s love of service through Mandate of Giving

CULLMAN, Ala. – Tom Godbee, age 57, of Arley, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on September 1, 1964, in Cullman, Alabama to Jack and Hazel Godbee. Tom experienced lung complications due to Covid that began just before Thanksgiving. He spent weeks at Cullman Regional Medical Center, and when he came home, his oxygen machine threw a breaker. When Godbee was in the hospital, he spoke to his wife Cindy about experiencing dreams of Heaven. Pam Dodd, whose nephew is married to Godbee’s daughter Kayra, said that Godbee spoke about being a “soldier...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Kenneth Gamble, first Wallace State CDL graduate to use wheelchair, earns full-time job driving across U.S.

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Kenneth Gamble became the first graduate to utilize a wheelchair from Wallace State Community College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program in 2020. Gamble is now employed with Jimbo and Company Transport, a family-owned and operated company based in Indiana. Jimbo and Company transports cargo trailers, horse trailers, cars, RV trailers and government trailers across the United States. Gamble, who lives near Dothan, visited campus during the fall 2021 semester, while fulfilling one of his routes.  “Jimbo and Company is great to work for. I’ve been in a wheelchair since October 2009, and this is the first time since then I’ve...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
896
Followers
377
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy