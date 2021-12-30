Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy to continue their LEAP Program in January

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy is holding a new six-week LEAP program beginning Thursday, January 6. The Leading Exceptionally Amazing People, or LEAP, program was created in partnership with the Cullman Therapeutic Recreation Program to provide a recreational outlet for children with disabilities. This program allows children with disabilities to participate in the sport of gymnastics in a small group setting using age/ ability level equipment.

The two instructors for the class, Lindsey James and Kim Warren, are experienced in working with special needs kids. James is a team coach at the Gymnastics and Cheer Academy and Warren is a special education teacher with the Cullman County Board of Education.

To register for classes, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cullman-Gymnastics-and-Cheer-Academy-258323177949/ . First-time applicants will need to create an account and add the student who will be participating. Then go to Booking and find the LEAP into Gymnastics Camp. If there is a waitlist, add your name at no charge.

Classes will be held once a week each Thursday. Ages 3-5 have two different time slots, one beginning at 4:15 p.m. and another at 5:45 p.m. Classes for ages 6-10 will begin at 5:00 p.m. Each session lasts 30 minutes and costs $45 per session.

Tammy Allums with the Academy said that all participants enjoyed the last session: “The parents were really excited and happy about it and wanted to make sure we were going to do it again.”

The Academy will not be holding a meet and greet before classes as they did before the last six-week session. However, if parents would like to meet the coaches before classes, they can call 256-739-5567 to set up a meeting.

The Cullman Gymnastics and Cheer Academy is located at 1511 Sportsman’s Lake Road NW in Cullman.

