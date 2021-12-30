‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Now Ranked 4th for Consecutive Games Won

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is slowly creeping up to the records set by other former contestants on the show.

In fact, after her most recent appearance, Schneider is now in fourth with her total of consecutive games won. She is also the highest-earning female contestant in the 57 years the show has been on TV.

The “Jeopardy!” champion has 21 games under her belt and a total of $806,000 in total earnings as well. She is absolutely dominating the competition and setting records left and right. She is currently ranked below Ken Jennings with 74 games, Matt Amodio with 38 games, and James Holzhauer with 32 games won.

During her 20th game appearance, Schneider honored Julia Collins. She even wore a sweater she felt was reminiscent of Collins when she hit the 20-game mark. “You know, obviously being such a successful woman on the show is meaningful to me. I also just like that she played very straightforward and just being smart and being fast on that buzzer. I like that about her as well,” Schneider said while on the show.

She never expected to make it quite this far on the show, but here she is now. She also passed up Larissa Kelly’s $655,930 record as well.

“Twenty wins! It happened months ago for me, and I’m still trying to take it in. In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak. It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things. But along with all that, I was also ready for lunch!” Schneider wrote on Twitter.

All these victories also mean that Schneider has secured herself a spot in the Tournament of Champions. She will play alongside Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, as well as the winner of the Professors Tournament, Sam Buttrey.

Fans Comment on ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s Streak

One of the people to congratulate her was Larissa Kelly, which is the record-holder she passed up.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off. Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!” Larissa Kelly wrote on Twitter.

The two went on to have a heartwarming conversation on Twitter as well about the future of “Jeopardy!” Fans also adore Schneider as a person and love the message she is sending to people at home.

“Love you Amy, love cheering you on — you ROCK and oddly you make me feel like there is true goodness in this world… you radiate kindness,” one fan tweeted.

Schneider will continue competing tonight and could either hit win 22 or end her historic streak.