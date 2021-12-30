The 10 Worst Helicopter Parenting Stories of 2021

From the Minnesota Department of Health's Ethical Framework for Allocation of Monoclonal Antibodies during the COVID-19 Pandemic (p. 8):. MOH uses the Monoclonal Antibody Screening Score-BIPOC+Pregnant (MASSBP) for MNRAP, which is a score adapted from Mayo Clinic's published Monoclonal Antibody Screening core (MASS). The MASSBP is calculated as follows, on a scale of 0-25: age 65 years and older (2 points), BMI 35 kg/m2 and higher (2), diabetes mellitus (2), chronic kidney disease (3), cardiovascular disease in a patient 55 years and older (2), chronic respiratory disease in a patient 55 years and older (3), hypertension in a patient 55 years and older (1), and immunocompromised status (4), pregnancy (4), or BIPOC status (2). The Science Advisory Team (SAT) has recommended, and MOH has directed, that sites de prioritize low MASSBP scores in response to appointment scarcity. This means MN RAP has been instructed to begin by deprioritizing access for patients with a MASSBP of 0, and to further be ready to deprioritize MAS5BP=l, MASSBP=2, and MASSBP=3 as scarcity deepens.

