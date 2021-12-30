ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The 10 Worst Helicopter Parenting Stories of 2021

By Lenore Skenazy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Judgmental carjackers, pitiless principals, and, of course, all sorts of COVID-19 craziness made 2021 a year to remember—or maybe forget—for parents, kids, and the still sane among us. (There are some left, right?) The stories include:. 1. Mask Mess in Massachusetts. In March, three freshmen at the...

Minnesota Government: "Deprioritiz[e] Access for Patients" to COVID Drugs, Based Partly on Their Being White

From the Minnesota Department of Health's Ethical Framework for Allocation of Monoclonal Antibodies during the COVID-19 Pandemic (p. 8):. MOH uses the Monoclonal Antibody Screening Score-BIPOC+Pregnant (MASSBP) for MNRAP, which is a score adapted from Mayo Clinic's published Monoclonal Antibody Screening core (MASS). The MASSBP is calculated as follows, on a scale of 0-25: age 65 years and older (2 points), BMI 35 kg/m2 and higher (2), diabetes mellitus (2), chronic kidney disease (3), cardiovascular disease in a patient 55 years and older (2), chronic respiratory disease in a patient 55 years and older (3), hypertension in a patient 55 years and older (1), and immunocompromised status (4), pregnancy (4), or BIPOC status (2). The Science Advisory Team (SAT) has recommended, and MOH has directed, that sites de prioritize low MASSBP scores in response to appointment scarcity. This means MN RAP has been instructed to begin by deprioritizing access for patients with a MASSBP of 0, and to further be ready to deprioritize MAS5BP=l, MASSBP=2, and MASSBP=3 as scarcity deepens.
The Death Penalty Continued Its Downward Trend in 2021

The authorities executed just 11 prisoners in 2021—the U.S.'s lowest total in recent history. It was the seventh consecutive year that fewer than 30 death row inmates were executed. According to a December report published by the Death Penalty Information Center, we're also seeing big plunges in death sentences...
Anthony Fauci Is Right To Distinguish COVID-19 Infections, Which Are Exploding, From Severe Disease, Which Is Not

While "we are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge" in COVID-19 infections, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said yesterday, "we have not seen a concomitant increase" in hospitalizations. Recent numbers show "almost a vertical increase" in newly identified cases, Anthony Fauci noted on ABC's This Week. But as "infections become less severe," he said, "it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases."
It's COVID Year 3 and the CDC Is Still Confused and Confusing

Trust the experts? If the pandemic were high school, we'd be juniors by now. Yet the fact that we've entered our third calendar year of full-blown pandemic—yes, technically it started in 2019, but the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic in 2020—feels surreal and almost unbelievable. While a lot has changed since early 2020, many things remain stubbornly and depressingly similar.
CDC: 61% of Teenagers Hospitalized for COVID-19 Had Severe Obesity

One of the only silver linings of the pandemic has been that young people are less affected by COVID-19 than the elderly. In fact, the most vital indicator of negative COVID-19 outcomes is age: Unlike the Spanish flu, which ravaged armies that were overwhelmingly comprised of otherwise healthy young people during World War I, COVID-19's death toll is dramatically skewed toward those who have already lived many years. (For context, the average age of death from Spanish flu was 28.)
The Lockdown Showdown

Brewery owner Jordan Serulneck remembers feeling the pit in his stomach when he found out the state was ordering him to shut his doors—again. "Our rent was still full price," recalls Serulneck, the co-owner of Seven Sirens Brewing Co. in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. "We have a loan with a bank, and that still had to be paid."
Animal-Rights Laws Are Coming Back To Bite California and Massachusetts Voters

Two state animal-rights laws that took effect this weekend are already hurting consumers and the farmers, restaurateurs, and grocers who supply their food. In California, Proposition 12, a ballot measure adopted by nearly two-thirds of state voters in 2018, now requires livestock enclosures to be large enough that animals such as chickens and pigs have enough room to lie down, turn around, and spread their wings. The law—which, as Vox explained in August, expanded on earlier California animal-rights laws targeting livestock enclosures—includes fines and possible jail time for violators.
Brickbat: Bad Medicine

As Jerod Draper was dying of a meth overdose, video shows that staff at the Harrison County, Indiana, jail did not immediately seek medical attention for him. Instead, they placed him in a restraint chair and placed a hood over his head, used their Tasers on him repeatedly, stomped his feet, and used pain compliance holds on him. Harrison County officials agreed to pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Draper's family. But no one at the jail has been criminally charged in the incident.
N.Y. Rationing COVID Drugs Based on Race

That's from the N.Y. State Department of Health, Dec. 27, 2021. The full list:. That means that a healthy twenty-year-old Asian football player or a 17-year-old African-American marathon runner from a wealthy family will be automatically deemed at heightened risk to develop serious COVID illness—making them instantly eligible for monoclonal treatments upon testing positive and showing symptoms—while a White person of exactly the same age and health condition from an impoverished background would not be automatically eligible.
California Is Stuck With Newsom's Nanny State Pandemic Policies

After watching the states apply different COVID-19 restrictions, we should all come away with a better understanding of why our nation's Founding Fathers believed in federalism, where states are the laboratories of democracy that can try regulatory approaches that conform to local attitudes and conditions. Our political leaders have muddled...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Plaintiffs: Amtrak has started including an arbitration requirement in the terms and conditions of every ticket it sells, in violation (say we) of the Petition Clause, Article III of the Constitution, and all that is good and holy. D.C. Circuit: What say you guys fight about all this once Amtrak actually tries to make you arbitrate something? Case dismissed.
Media Appearances, Public Speaking, and Commentary from 2021

2021 was a busy year. It began with January 6 and Trump's second impeachment trial. After that flurry of activity, things slowed down substantially. I am grateful the Biden presidency is nowhere near as hectic as was the Trump presidency. The pandemic continues, and much of my work focuses on the attendant legal issues concerning vaccine mandates. Plus I have written quite a bit on Dobbs and other issues facing the Court this term for the ages. This year was fairly productive, though I did not finish many of the tasks I had planned to complete.
Media Allowed to Intervene to Oppose Pseudonymity in Maine Healthcare Facility Vaccination Mandate Challenge

Such intervention is routinely allowed when third parties (media or otherwise) intervene to oppose sealing, because the right of access to court records belongs to all members of the public, and can't be waived by the parties; intervention thus allows members of the public to secure their own rights. That logic applies equally to pseudonymity, but I've seen few cases on the subject, so this one is likely to be important. From today's decision by Chief Judge Jon Levy (D. Me.) in Does 1-6 v. Mills:
Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
2021 Was a Great Year for Zoning Reform

Zoning reform had a great year in 2021, with cities, states, and even an entire country passing laws that peel back restrictions on new housing construction. That should come as welcome news to the inhabitants of costly major metros who are once again experiencing the pain of rising rents after a brief, sharp decline in 2020.
