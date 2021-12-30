ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville Police searching for man with charges relating to May robbery

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZZDt_0dZ8Qnsv00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a man whose charges are related to a May robbery.

According to APD, Mark Anthony Aiken has open warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for a robbery on Atkinson Street.

Aiken is described by police as a 21-year-old male, 6’0″, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a red tank on his right arm and a Tarheels symbol on his left arm.

If anyone sees Aiken they are asked to exercise caution.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Mark Anthony#Weather#Tarheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy