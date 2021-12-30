ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Odenkirk Says This ‘Breaking Bad’ Detail ‘Doesn’t Fit’

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJlIe_0dZ8QcAw00

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul plumbed the depths of Jimmy McGill. We’ve watched him devolve from Charlie Hussle to Slippin’ Jimmy to Saul Goodman. Despite this, there is one detail that actor Bob Odenkirk can’t square. There’s a moment in Goodman’s first episode of Breaking Bad that doesn’t add up or fit with the character we know so much about.

Saul Goodman is a lot of things. He’s a dirtbag. He is a criminal attorney. He’ll break just about any law if he sees a benefit in doing so. But he’s not a pervert — except for that one time.

Goodman joined the Breaking Bad universe in Season 2 of the show. Badger, one of Jesse’s dimwitted lackeys, hires Saul after police arrest him for dealing meth. As Goodman and his secretary are leaving the office that night, he does something strange.

“How about I follow you home,” he calls to Franchesca as she walks toward her car. She declines. Then he mutters to himself “God, you are killing me with that booty.”

Bob Odenkirk said he doesn’t know why the writers added that line. He told Variety last year that the scene bothers him because it goes against all we eventually learn about the character.

“The one thing that doesn’t fit yet is when his assistant is walking away in the first scene, and he makes some wisecrack about wanting to grab her ass,” Odenkirk said. “Why would he do that? I don’t understand.”

The easy answer is that show creator Vince Gilligan and writer Peter Gould didn’t know that Goodman would become so integral to show. They created him as a throwaway character but figured out later what they had in him and Odenkirk.

https://youtu.be/Tj60nciIdY4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Breaking bad Saul Goodman hilarious flirt with his assistant (https://youtu.be/Tj60nciIdY4)

Bob Odenkirk Teases Big Reveal in Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk says the final season of Better Call Saul will change how audiences think of Breaking Bad. Saul serves as a prequel to the critically beloved series, but we don’t know how they will connect.

The actor said that Peter Gould told him before they started filming that there were big twists ahead.

“It will be different from what you think you know,” Odenkirk relayed what Gould told him to Esquire. “I always considered Saul a bit of an ancillary character in Breaking Bad. So I’m surprised to hear that. But I would never underestimate Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s ability to twist a character or a story point to mean something entirely different.”

AMC hasn’t said when the network will release Season 6. Many guess that it will air in early 2022 based on when they filmed the season, but the network has stayed mum. Whenever it airs, Odenkirk promises an explosive final 13 episodes.

“If you remember Breaking Bad, there was so much that built up, and then in the last season [Gilligan] starts knocking things down and starts lighting fires and burning everything down, and that’s what’s happening here,” he said. “It’s really going into overdrive, and it’s pretty exciting.

Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

