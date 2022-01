Editor's note: What was Fort Worth reading in 2021? We are so glad you asked. In another year dominated by "bad news" headlines around the world, CultureMap readers clamored for stories about intriguing people (Alice Walton, in particular), fun things to do (drink on rooftop bars!), and aspirational living (own a fairytale castle!). Here's a look back at the 10 most-read CultureMap stories from the past year. By the way, you can also look back at the top dining, travel, arts, and entertainment stories; most memorable theater experiences; and best and worst movies of the year. Onward to 2022!

