ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Waterline break at Bemberg and West Elk closes westbound lane on Elk

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSMYC_0dZ8OUhu00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists in Elizabethton are advised Thursday morning to find an alternate route after a major waterline break near the intersection of Bemburg Road and Elk Avenue.

‘Pray for Daisy:’ Local teen defies odds, recovers from severe brain injury

Elizabethton officials said while crews work to repair the break, the outside westbound lane of Elk Avenue will remain closed until it is fixed.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling in the area, and leaders warned surrounding businesses and residents to expect service outages until the leak is fixed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Heavy snow causes downed trees, power lines in Unicoi County

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Terry Haynes has seen decades’ worth of inclement weather in Unicoi County. Monday’s snowfall wasn’t some of the worst he has seen, but he knows what could have been. “If all that rain had been snow, we’d have been sitting under another ’93 blizzard,” he said. “But it’s kindly, I think, […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities prepares for overnight temperatures in the teens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities is due for its coldest temperatures of the winter so far Tuesday morning. Efforts to keep people safe from the cold and the possibility of ice on roads are underway. Washington County, Tennessee Highway Superintendent John Deakins Jr. said to expect frozen spots on some roads Monday night […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Southwest Virginia transportation official discusses winter weather travel

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Travel crews are hard at work clearing roads after the first big snow of the season in Southwest Virginia. Michelle Earl, a spokesperson out of Bristol for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said there haven’t been many reported crashes in the area. Earl said the most significant accumulations occurred north of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
WJHL

Tri-Cities road crews prepare for first big snow of the season

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and county highway departments are preparing for the first big winter storm in the Tri-Cities this season. Transportation officials said the most important thing to do is stay off the roads overnight to give crews time to clear them. Crews have been out preparing trucks […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Power outages reported across Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Several residences are without power in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Monday, according to outage maps of the areas provided by Appalachian Power, Greeneville Light & Power and BrightRidge. According to BrightRidge, hundreds are without power in the Johnson City, Boones Creek, Sulphur Springs, Cherokee, Jonesborough, Limestone, Lamar and Highway 107 areas. The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterline#Weather#Bemberg
WJHL

Viewer Pics: Ringing in New Year with 1st snow of season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Parts of the Tri-Cities woke up Monday morning to snow — marking the region’s first snow of the season. News Channel 11 compiled a gallery of viewer photos from across our viewing area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. To send your pictures, email pix@wjhl.com and complete a quick form […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJHL

NE Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate up 65%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 268 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 181 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. Over the past three days, the region added 842 cases and two new deaths. Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day new case rate is up 65% from a week ago. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Watauga Lake hosts New Year’s Day Frostbite Sailboat Race

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the 22nd year, sailors from across the Tri-Cities competed in the News Year’s Day Frostbite Sailboat Race. Around a dozen sailboats participated in the race held by the Watauga Lake Sailing Club. “You watch these boats and they’re just on their own pace and it’s just graceful and peaceful,” spectator […]
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

A Northeast Tennessee tradition: ‘First Footing’ for the new year

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some started the new year engaging in an annual tradition known as the ‘First Footing.’ The ‘First Footing’ took place Saturday at the Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion in Elizabethton. The mansion is the oldest frame house in Tennessee and is an important landmark in Carter County, according to Park […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy