Traffic Alert: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-75 southbound in Macon

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Downed power lines on Moody Road at Feagin Mill Road in Warner Robins have caused a traffic diversion Monday morning. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, power lines and at least one tree have fallen into the roadway. South bound lanes are being diverted.
MACON, Ga. — Rain and heavy winds apparently knocked down some power lines around Central Georgia Monday morning. The winds blasting in with this cold front are leading to a busy morning for road and power crews. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are still possible throughout the day Monday. Drive very carefully, especially in any high profile vehicles.
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single-car crash in Monroe County on New Year's Day. According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at 4:17 p.m. on GA Highway 83 south. They say a car...
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A family was in their home when a tree fell on it during a storm in Wilcox County Sunday as severe weather moved across the area. According to Wilcox County EMA Director Larry Brown, it happened at 936 Falcon Circle in Abbeville. Brown says that...
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck Pulaski County Thursday night. They say the tornado was on the ground for over 20 minutes and caused minor damage as it traveled east toward the Dodge County line. Several trees were uprooted along Mock...
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot at the Shell Gas Station on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center about the shooting at 6:58 p.m. The man was shot while near the gas pumps at 100...
MACON, Ga. — A 70-year-old man shot earlier this week at his east Macon home has died. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Peter Taylor died around noon Wednesday at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent after being shot in the head. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened...
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in his home in Macon late Monday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating after a shooting was reported to the 911 Center just before midnight. Paramedics arrived at 70-year-old Peter Taylor's home at the 2800 block...
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested for reckless driving after a collision on Mount Pleasant Church Road at its intersection with Briarmont Drive on Christmas morning. According to the Bibb County's Sheriff's Office, at 11:50 a.m. 41-year-old James Bucky Hammock of Fort Valley was traveling east on Mount Pleasant Church Road when he collided with an SUV.
MACON, Ga. — A teenager died after a car accident in Macon on Christmas day. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Ayers Road near Troon Way around 8:45 Saturday night. Reports say 16-year-old Angelica Maio was heading west on Ayers Road, when she collided with an...
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash in Jones County. Deputy John Kile says the call came in to the Jones County Sheriff’s office around 10:50 p.m. on Friday night. The driver of a 2011 Ford Expedition ran through the end of the...
MACON, Ga. — A 54-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 9:49 p.m. Friday at Anthony Road and Cedar Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a car hit Joseph Wright Jr. as...
