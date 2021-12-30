ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago firefighter hospitalized after Lincoln Park row house fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after battling a blaze in a three-story row house in Lincoln Park, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to the 500-block of West Fullerton Avenue for a reported structure fire.

The fire was put out about 30 minutes later.

A firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, CFD said.

No one else was injured in the incident, and no one was displaced by the fire.

RELATED: 90-year-old hurt in Bridgeport building fire, CFD says

Fire crews remained on the scene chasing hot spots later Thursday morning, as the fire's cause was investigated.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

