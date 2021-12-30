Chicago firefighter hospitalized after Lincoln Park row house fire
A firefighter was hospitalized Thursday morning after battling a blaze in a three-story row house in Lincoln Park, Chicago fire officials said. Chicago fire crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to the 500-block of West Fullerton Avenue for a reported structure fire. The fire was put out about 30 minutes later. A firefighter was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, CFD said. No one else was injured in the incident, and no one was displaced by the fire. RELATED: 90-year-old hurt in Bridgeport building fire, CFD says Fire crews remained on the scene chasing hot spots later Thursday morning, as the fire's cause was investigated. This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.
