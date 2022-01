Hope someone can help me. I would like to install a virtual machine on Linux with Workstation 16 pro via network share on another server (same network). But I always get an error message when I click on "finish". The network shares on the storage are all set up correctly and can be accessed from both Windows and Linux computers. What do I have to do so that Workstation 16pro can create a virtual machine via network share (cifs)? It is possible to creatie a VM locally, but not over the network on a Storage. Workstation creates files on the storage, but does not load the virtual machine. It ends with an error after each try to create a VM over the Networkshare.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO