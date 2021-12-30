Letter: Why is some cat food so hard to find?

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Earlier this month, Dec. 7 to be exact, I spent my day moving from a house in Hampden to a house in Bangor. Appropriate for the date, it will be infamous for me and my wife. During one of those marathon shuttle runs that accompanies every move, I forgot to close the tailgate on my truck and I lost two plastic totes full of my wife’s treasured childhood memories somewhere on the road. Nothing in those totes were valuable by societal standards, but they were priceless to my spouse.
