Iowa State

Plan Sober Ride, Buckle Up this New Year’s Weekend

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

As Iowa recently surpassed last year’s total traffic fatality count, law enforcement urges residents to drive safe this New Year’s holiday weekend. The state has 348 traffic-related deaths this year, compared to 343 in 2020. It’s the highest count since 2016 which...

IN THIS ARTICLE
