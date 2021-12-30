ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area Grapplers Represented in Latest IAWrestle.com Poll

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of area small class wrestling teams were represented in the latest IAWrestle.com high school rankings at the halfway point of the year. Sigourney-Keota is a perfect 13-0 in duals and...

WBIR

Vols fall in latest AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are ranked 18th in the latest AP top 25 men's basketball poll. This is a four-spot drop from last week. Tennessee fell to now-ranked 15th Alabama on Dec. 29. Tennessee is 9-3 with a 0-1 conference record. They have won all seven games at...
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Winfield-Mt. Union boys’ basketball player Abram Edwards. The sophomore is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds for a Wolves team that sits at 7-1. Congrats Abram!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com

Washington Boys Start 2022 at Albia Tuesday

A busy week to start the New Year will tip off tomorrow for the No. 5 ranked Washington boys’ basketball team when they hit the road to Albia for a non-conference showdown. The Demons were 6-1 in the first half of the season and had their first setback right before the holiday break with a 56-46 loss to Fort Madison. The electric Washington offense has been averaging 67 points a night and giving up 53. Ethan Patterson shot 45% from long range and leads the squad with 19.8 points an outing while Kasen Bailey sits at 13.2. Lance Sobaski tallies 10.3 points and Lucas Kroll brings in 7.5 rebounds. The Blue Demons are 5-3 and second in the South Central Conference. Their 6’3’’ forward Drew Chance has been big time with 20.1 points, 7.9 boards, and four assists a contest. These two squads met last year with Albia emerging 64-59. They finished 19-3 a season ago.
TheInterMountain.com

Area well-represented in hoop polls

ELKINS –A number of area high school basketball teams received state recognition in The Associated Press boys and girls polls and boys coaches poll released on Monday. The Elkins boys are ranked eighth in Class AAA in the AP’s first regular-season poll of the year. The Tigers (5-1) are tied with Grafton in the coaches poll.
kciiradio.com

Lions Meet Eagles in Second Half Opener

The 2022 portion of the schedule commences tonight for the Lone Tree basketball teams when they open the second half of the season with a non-conference bout at Midland High School. The Lion girls sit at 4-6 coming off of the holiday break and were last in action December 21st...
kciiradio.com

Demons, Hawks and Warriors at Anamosa Monday

Area girls wrestling teams begin the second half of the season tonight when Washington, Mid-Prairie and WACO travel to Anamosa for the Blue Raider Girls Invitational. The Washington girls take the mat for the first time since the December 13th Mid-Prairie tournament where Tegan Sulentich won the girls division 31 championship and Jillian Langstraat placed fourth in the girls 24 division. Sulentich has a 5-4 record in contested matches this season, Langstraat is 5-8 in contested matches.
WBOY 12 News

Ten local boys basketball teams ranked in latest AP poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points: Team Record Pts Prv Class AAAA 1. Morgantown (6) 3-0 82 2 2. Jefferson (1) 4-0 72 8 3. George Washington (1) 1-1 69 1 4. Parkersburg South 4-1 60 T10 5. Hedgesville (1) 6-0 […]
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga remains at No. 4 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs did not move an inch on the latest AP Poll, not much of a surprise considering they only played one game last week due to COVID postponements of conference play. Looking forward to next week’s poll, with Gonzaga’s game against San Fran already postponed, it might be...
