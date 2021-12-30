Area Grapplers Represented in Latest IAWrestle.com Poll

A busy week to start the New Year will tip off tomorrow for the No. 5 ranked Washington boys’ basketball team when they hit the road to Albia for a non-conference showdown. The Demons were 6-1 in the first half of the season and had their first setback right before the holiday break with a 56-46 loss to Fort Madison. The electric Washington offense has been averaging 67 points a night and giving up 53. Ethan Patterson shot 45% from long range and leads the squad with 19.8 points an outing while Kasen Bailey sits at 13.2. Lance Sobaski tallies 10.3 points and Lucas Kroll brings in 7.5 rebounds. The Blue Demons are 5-3 and second in the South Central Conference. Their 6’3’’ forward Drew Chance has been big time with 20.1 points, 7.9 boards, and four assists a contest. These two squads met last year with Albia emerging 64-59. They finished 19-3 a season ago.

