JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

A pair of KCII area boys basketball programs are taking class 1A by storm through the first half of the season. The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves pull into the Christmas break with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark in the Southeast Iowa Superconference North Division, putting them atop the standings alone. WMU is doing it with a mix of offense and defense. They are third in class 1A averaging nearly five and a half blocks per game. The Wolves are shooting 48% from the floor, eighth best in 1A in Iowa. Individually, Cam Buffington leads Winfield-Mt. Union and is third in 1A with a 63% success rate from three point range.
Comments / 0